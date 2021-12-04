International
Rick Zemmour of France tries to channel De Gaulle to win votes
PARIS Retro choreography was heavy, its purpose was clear: ric Zemmour with a dark tie, eyes away from the camera, reading into an old-fashioned microphone from sheets of paper, just like Charles de Gaulle in his speech his famous from London on June 18, 1940, when he called for the liberation of fallen France.
Mr. Zemmour is not a great general and France is not on his knees. But Mr. Zemmour, the far-right polemicist who this week announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential election, understands the power of provocative images. Clashes and scandals have spurred his candidacy for foreigners.
His campaign launch video was a nationalist call for the rebirth of French glory. From Joan of Arc to singer Johnny Hallyday, from Napoleon Bonaparte to Brigitte Bardot, from Voltaire to Versailles, from Notre Dame to the village church bells, he took viewers on a tour of Mr. Zemmours’ imaginary France.
France, which according to this North African-Jewish journalist, whose family arrived in France 70 years ago, existed before immigrants, Muslim veils, vandalism and smoothie elites, led the country to its final strange defeat.
His catastrophic vision speaks to a deep-seated French pessimism, said Pascal Perrineau, a social scientist. We are one of the most pessimistic countries in the world. Combine this with alienation from the political class, inward-looking nationalism, and a challenging French tendency to overthrow the table, and you will have the Zemmour phenomenon.
Whether or not Mr. Zemmour can benefit from his current support in the 12- to 15-percent range, according to opinion polls, and qualify for the April run-off vote, is unclear. But in one way or another, it will affect the outcome, splitting the share of far-right votes and thus opening the field. Already this partyless man has illustrated how far France has traversed on the right.
There would be no Zemmour phenomenon if France were not ripe for it, just as there would be no President Donald J. Trump if the United States were not ready for his nationalist message.
Mr. Zemmour expressly models himself after Mr. Trump. He became famous through regular TV appearances, he connects his apocalyptic message with insults against immigrants, he makes it indescribable to say, he enjoys a macho contempt for women and his slogan can also be Make France e Great again.
We are a great nation, a great people. Our glorious past predicts our future. Our soldiers conquered Europe and the world! Mr. Zemmour declared this week, before insisting that we will be worthy of our ancestors. We will not allow ourselves to dominate, to become vassals, to conquer, to colonize. We will not allow ourselves to be replaced.
Mr. Zemmour, like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, is an ardent follower of the great replacement theory, a phrase generally attributed to a xenophobic French writer, Renaud Camus, who said: The great replacement is very simple. You have one people, and in the space of one generation, you have another people. New France, according to Mr. Zemmour, would be what has led to the decline and decadence of Muslim emigration.
How did France get into this situation, where polls suggest at least 35 percent of the population will vote for either Mr Zemmour or the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, in the first round of voting?
Some factors are common to the cultural breakdown of the United States between cities and territory, deindustrialization, racial tensions, growing insecurity in the workplace, but others are unique to France.
Leading among them is the country of France’s second religion, Islam. Many of the millions of Muslims in France, up to 10 percent of the population, are estimated to have successfully integrated, but their history has tended to be obscured by numerous terrorist attacks by radical Islamists.
This has caused fear, as well as the perception that the teachings of Islam may be difficult to reconcile with a Republic committed to the notion that education disperses differences of belief in common citizenship.
Immigration equals Islam equals insecurity, said Hakim El Karoui, a Muslim who is a senior member at the Montaigne Institute. No politician praises diversity anymore.
The departure of Mr. Zemmours is changing the presidential election, which will be held a little over four months from now. Because Ms. Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, which is making its third attempt to become president, and Mr. Zemmour, will split the right-wing vote, this could pave the way for a center-right candidate. reach the second round. The percentage of votes needed to qualify as one of the two leading candidates in the first round will be lower.
Valrie Pcresse, a moderate conservative who chairs Le-de-France regional council and is a former budget minister, won a party runoff vote this weekend to become the center-right Republican candidate. She has described herself as one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel and is emerging as the potential dark horse of an election where the French left seems doomed to triviality.
For now, President Emmanuel Macron, occupying a vacant middle ground, seems like the favorite. But he would be less comfortable in front of Mrs. Pcresse in the runoff than an extreme right-wing ideologue.
Mr. Zemmour, unlike Ms. Le Pen, has appealed to some of the center-right through his erudition and culture, but his challenge now is twofold: to convince the French that he is not a pony with a trick and overcome the impression. that he is not president. In other words, he must address issues beyond immigration, not least formulate something resembling an economic plan; and he should probably remove from his repertoire the kind of raw gesture he aimed at against a protester in Marseille last month.
So far, however, as with Mr. Trump, any anger that could have derailed Mr. Zemmour has left him reinforced, or at least still standing, and often leading the news of the day. An editorial in the center-right daily Le Figaro noted this week that it was a French writer, Honor de Balzac, who described the scandal as the pedestal of success.
Mr Zemmour has called asylum-seeking children thieves, murderers and rapists. He has said that most of the drug dealers are black and Arab. He has suggested that the cooperative government of France Vichy save the French Jews. He has equated Jewish children killed in 2012 with their jihadist terrorist killer because their parents chose to bury them outside France, in Jerusalem.
He has argued that Islam is incompatible with the French republic and suggested that the mass deportation of immigrants may not be impossible. This despite the fact that a whole part of the cemetery in Verdun, the battlefield of World War I where about 300,000 people were killed, is given to the Muslims who gave their lives for France.
He would ban all non-French names like Muhammad. He would repeal Pleven’s 1972 law, which made incitement to racial hatred illegal and gave him repeated charges and a sentence.
Libri i z. Zemmours of 2006 called First Sex, published when he was a journalist at Le Figaro newspaper, was a best seller. He argued that France had fallen because of the loss of male masculinity and the feminization of society. In a later bestseller, French Suicide, published in 2014, he told the lyric about the world before feminism, when a bus driver could slide a loving hand over a woman’s buttocks without risking prosecution.
Married to a lawyer, he is openly involved in a relationship with his political adviser Sarah Knafo, 28. He has not denied the news that she is pregnant, although he has sued the magazine that published the article for violating privacy. his lawyers. The revelations have not caused a stir in France.
Many French do not care, said Mr. Perrineau, social scientist. They think one level of scandal is the price to be paid for renewing French political life.
De Gaulle said in his speech in London that the flame of the French resistance must not be extinguished and will not be extinguished.
This, of course, was the resistance to a France that had surrendered to Vichy’s racist, anti-Semitic ideology.
