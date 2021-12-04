Rick Zemmour of France tries to channel De Gaulle to win votes

PARIS Retro choreography was heavy, its purpose was clear: ric Zemmour with a dark tie, eyes away from the camera, reading into an old-fashioned microphone from sheets of paper, just like Charles de Gaulle in his speech his famous from London on June 18, 1940, when he called for the liberation of fallen France.

Mr. Zemmour is not a great general and France is not on his knees. But Mr. Zemmour, the far-right polemicist who this week announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential election, understands the power of provocative images. Clashes and scandals have spurred his candidacy for foreigners.

His campaign launch video was a nationalist call for the rebirth of French glory. From Joan of Arc to singer Johnny Hallyday, from Napoleon Bonaparte to Brigitte Bardot, from Voltaire to Versailles, from Notre Dame to the village church bells, he took viewers on a tour of Mr. Zemmours’ imaginary France.

France, which according to this North African-Jewish journalist, whose family arrived in France 70 years ago, existed before immigrants, Muslim veils, vandalism and smoothie elites, led the country to its final strange defeat.