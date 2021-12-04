The farewell ceremony for German Chancellor Merkel featured several musical choicesExBulletin

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel chose three songs for her farewell ceremony this week. One of them, an East German hit of the 1970s, caused a surprise in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to leave the political scene next week. To mark the end of 16 years in office, the military performed a ceremony known to her as a grand tattoo on Thursday. The guest of honor had to choose the music and as reported by Esme Nicholson from Berlin, the special list of the chancellor’s songs was the conversation of the capital.

(MUSIC BITS)

ESME NICHOLSON, BYLINE: Today’s Germany is not known for spectacular military parades, something that is usually avoided for historical reasons. But on an incredibly cold evening this week, the Bundeswehr made a choreographed show of respect for outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. In what might be seen as an attempt to overthrow greatness and circumstances, Merkel sought interpretations of brass bands of musical numbers, particularly incompatible with the environment. One of them was a 1974 East German hit by Nina Hagen.

(SONG OF THE SONG, “THE COLOR FILM OF FORGET”)

NINA HAGEN: (Sung in German).

NICHOLSON: These days, Hagen is considered the godfather of German punk, but that number comes from Hagen’s pre-punk days. Hagen, like Merkel, was born in communist East Germany, where the song was a huge hit. And yet this is by no means a middle ground choice. While its soft, poppy riff is more polka than punk, it is actually quite subversive.

(SONG OF THE SONG, “THE COLOR FILM OF FORGET”)

HAGEN: (singing in German).

NICHOLSON: The title, “Du Hast Den Farbfilm Vergessen” means you forgot the color film, a silent critique of the tears of life under the socialist regime of East Germany, sung ironically to the tune of an optimistic Schlager, a genre West German saccharin. Hagen says that is why it became the secret national anthem of an entire generation to which Merkel belongs.

(SONG OF NINA HAGEN SONG, “THE COLOR OF HARROW”)

NICHOLSON: Merkel announced the military just one week ago to reorganize Nina Hagen’s hit for the brass band, and she looked very happy with the result.

(SONG OF THE SONG, “THE COLOR FILM OF FORGET”)

UNidentified PERSON: (Sings German).

NICHOLSON: While Hagen’s number seems like a strange choice, Merkel’s second request was extremely sentimental to a leader known as a high-level pragmatist. The 1968 ballad, “Fur Mich Soll’s Rote Rosen Regnen,” or “Red Roses Should Rain For Me,” is a post-war chance by West German singer Hildegard Knef, Germany’s biggest diva after Marlene Dietrich. Historian Ulrike Zitzlsperger says that although the song is a bit enjoyable, it is a bold and affirmative hymn by a woman misinterpreted in a man’s world as difficult.

ULRIKE ZITZLSPERGER: (Via translator) Merkel’s musical choices have to do with both singers and songs. Both Hildegard Knef and Nina Hagen are uncompromising, open-minded women who defend what they think is right.

NICHOLSON: Merkel’s third request, a popular Lutheran translation of the Catholic anthem “Te Deum,” comes as startling as the daughter of a Protestant pastor and longtime chairwoman of the so-called Christian Democrat political party. At the ceremony, Merkel echoed her to-do list speaking from the heart.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

CHANNEL ANGELA MERKEL: (Via translator) I have always followed the optimistic approach you can take, both in communist East Germany and even more so living in the free world. And it is this joy of the heart that I wish for our country and for our future.

(MUSIC BITS)

NICHOLSON: As the group launched its final military march, Merkel removed a single red rose from the bouquet they had given her, smiled, and left the stage. For NPR News, I’m Esme Nicholson in Berlin.

(SONG OF THE SONG, “ANGIE”)

THE ROLLING STONES: (singing) Angie, Angie, when will all those clouds disappear? Angie, Angie …

