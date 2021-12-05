Planning an international trip? Travel arrangements now require testing 24 hours before entering the US





In an effort to avoid an increase in winter, the Biden administration is tightening COVID-19 testing for international travelers. “It seems to be transmissible. We do not know yet about the severity; however, we do know how to protect ourselves, so testing with greater frequency is important,” said Lorena Garcia, a professor in the public health department. Division of Epidemiological Sciences at UC Davis School of Medicine. Currently, travelers can take the test up to three days before entering the U.S., but starting Monday, Dec. 6, A negative test for COVID-19 will be required one day prior to entry into the country . Penelope Loetterle, who is visiting from Seattle, Washington, for a few days says that’s all about it. “We will never get rid of this until we all come together and follow the rules and do what is right for everyone. I feel very strongly about this,” Loetterle said. While this move may be inappropriate for some, they also agree that stricter measures could help slow the spread of COVID-19. “When you do a test three days ago and you may have symptoms at that interval, 24 hours seems a bit reasonable to me, albeit a bit inappropriate, but I think it’s good for the public good,” said Steven Snow, who is also . visiting from Seattle. And while Nicholas Jeftich of Chicago says it’s nervous to recall a recent trip, he adds that it will not stop future international travel plans. “I was in Germany in September and I had to be tested. It was three days before the trip and obviously, it’s a little nervous when you’re abroad and trying to get home and you’re doing that test at home. And making sure to pass with that negative sign, “Jeftich said. In Sacramento County, officials are standing firm in some of their current terms. “Our mask mandate locally is still in place for indoor gatherings, so you know, wear a mask,” said Samantha Mott, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Department of Health Services. It is a move that health experts support as the omicron variant continues to be discovered nationwide. “We do not know at this point how heavy the omicron will be, however, we do know that wearing a mask is important, so we should use it and masks that cover our nose and face,” said Garcia. COVID-19 testing for domestic travel is still optional for U.S. citizens, U.S. citizens, and lawful permanent residents. Among other measures, the federal government is also extending a mask mandate for domestic travel until mid-March.

