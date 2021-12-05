New UK listing rules; Problems in the EU of large technology firms





Today in payments worldwide, the UK implements new listing rules for exchanges and the problems of Big Tech firms in the EU are not over yet. Plus, Berkshire Hathaway Munger agrees to ban cryptocurrencies in China, Moody’s buys two European firms KYC, Lids goes international with London stores and Brazil strengthens its position as an epicenter of LATAM digital innovation. UK implements new listing rules to help London compete with New York, EU Starting Friday (December 3rd), Britain’s regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will enforce a set of new listing rules in a move that is expected to strengthen financial centers’ ability to compete with New York and the European Union after Brexit. Under the FCA, the revised rules will allow for a targeted form of dual stock structures within the premium listing segment, allowing company founders to maintain a controlling voting interest that, in turn, will encourage them to list in the UK. The big tech firms the EU is not over In recent weeks, the European Union has imposed heavy fines on some of the world’s largest tech companies, while setting rules to limit how big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft choke competition with anti-competitive practices. Earlier this week, Margrethe Vestager, head of EU competition and digital policy, said the European Parliament and the European Council needed to move quickly to pass legislation regulating Big Tech because it is better to get 80% now than 100 % never, according to the Financial Times. Berkshire Hathaway Munger agrees to ban cryptocurrencies in China Berkshire Hathaway billionaire investor and vice president Charlie Munger said at the Sohn Hearts & Minds Investment Conference in Sydney on Friday (December 3rd) that China made the right decision to ban most cryptocurrency-related activities. Earlier this year, China forced major bitcoin mining operators to leave the country as part of a crackdown on the industry. Moody’s buys two European firms KYC Moodys Corporation is buying two European companies in a bid to improve its Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities. The company announced in a news release on Friday (December 3rd) that it had acquired UKs PassFort Limited and entered into an agreement to buy the Austrian company. Our clients rely on our data and analytics tools to make decisions about who they do business with, said Keith Berry, general manager of the Moodys KYC business unit. Lids Goes International with London Stores Sportswear retailer Lids said on Friday (December 3rd) that it will open four stores in London later this month, with more than 20 brick-and-mortar stores across the UK by the end of 2022, according to a news release. a grand presentation plan, said in the announcement Briten Maughan, president of Lids. London is a natural fit for Lids. Enthusiasm for American sports and streetwear matches our assortment of hats and jerseys on the field and with a focus on fashion. We are excited to bring our brand and product to market. Brazil mobile bets on logistics, payments and metavers to maintain growth flow A star of the pandemic digital shift, from the massive growth of mobile commerce to FinTech investment attraction, Brazil is strengthening its position as an epicenter of digital innovation in Latin America. According to the Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition, a collaboration between PYMNTS and Cybersource, 41% of Brazilian consumers say they are highly or extremely likely to use the first digital features to make purchases in all product categories by 2021, surpassing interest rates at other major international. PYMNTS markets studied this year. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: GENERAL FIELD PURCHASES 2021 Circle: It’s almost time for the holiday shopping season, and nearly 90% of American consumers plan to make at least some of their online shopping, 13% more than in 2020. The holiday shopping prospect 2021, PYMNTS surveyed the most more than 3600 consumers to learn what is driving online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preference.

