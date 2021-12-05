International
Pandemic travel news: Latest on Omicron restrictions
(CNN) good. It was good how long it lasted, right?
Here are the latest developments you need to know from the last seven days:
Travel restrictions are now a crazy Whac-A-Mole game
Fiji reopens for tourism
English pub-goers were covered in snow for three days
(Some) Christmas markets are still going on
Buying a cheap house in Italy has pitfalls, but it may be worth it
An increasing number of Italian towns and villages are offering the opportunity to buy houses for as little as one euro thanks to several innovative regeneration schemes.
However, it is not all Chianti drinking in the garden – these buildings are usually dilapidated and need a considerable amount of care and attention to bring them back to life.
Poland and Nigeria are now in the ‘very high’ risk category in the US
Five destinations went down from Level 4 to Level 3: These are Bermuda, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, Guyana and Saint Lucia.
And now for the dumplings
I greet all the Queen Riri
The singer was honored during a larger ceremony marking Barbados’s new status as a republic.
In case you missed it
A new report names the most expensive cities in the world to live in this year.
You can now get inside a secret bunker that helped change the course of World War II.
It has been 30 years since international pioneer Pan Am made its final flight.
But that’s what the future holds for first class travel may look like.
‘Baby Dragons’ have been found under Europe.
Karla Cripps, Jack Guy, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Marnie Hunter, Silvia Marchetti, Lilit Marcus, Barry Neild and Kristen Rogers from CNN contributed to this report.
Sources
