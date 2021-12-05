Connect with us

Pandemic travel news: Latest on Omicron restrictions

(CNN) good. It was good how long it lasted, right?

This week, we all became a little more familiar with the Greek alphabet as the Omicron variant wreaked havoc with travel plans everywhere.

Here are the latest developments you need to know from the last seven days:

Travel restrictions are now a crazy Whac-A-Mole game

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the air, the coronavirus variant also known as B.1.1.529 appeared and the journey suddenly became very complicated again. We have kept track of place restrictions by state.

Fiji reopens for tourism

However, it was not all closing this week. On Wednesday the Pacific island of Fiji reopened its borders with international travelers for the first time in almost two years. Tourism accounts for 40% of the island’s economy and now that 90% of the population is vaccinated, it is turning to business.
Elsewhere, the land border between Singapore and Malaysia reopened to vaccinated persons on 29 November.

English pub-goers were covered in snow for three days

There were more than 60 people blocked by snow at Tan Hill Inn in England, the UK’s tallest bar after Hurricane Arwen hit the country. They were caught there for three nights but kept in good spirits with plenty of food, drink and even fun, in the form of an Oasis cover group.
If you’re worried about getting caught in rough weather – let ‘s face it, endless rounds “Wonderwall” are not for everyone – CNN has collected some desert survival tips as part of our Life series, but better. If you ever need to create head protection from underwear and fishing tackle, we have covered you. Or you can take a look at our specific hurricane tips.

(Some) Christmas markets are still going on

There is nothing like Glhwein to dispel darkness. A number of popular holiday markets have been canceled this year, but CNN Travel has put them together this summary from those that are still ahead.

Buying a cheap house in Italy has pitfalls, but it may be worth it

An increasing number of Italian towns and villages are offering the opportunity to buy houses for as little as one euro thanks to several innovative regeneration schemes.

However, it is not all Chianti drinking in the garden – these buildings are usually dilapidated and need a considerable amount of care and attention to bring them back to life.

When it comes to providing advice on this topic, no one is more positioned than those who have done it themselves. CNN Travel contributor Silvia Marchetti spoke with him three groups of buyers who made the move.

Poland and Nigeria are now in the ‘very high’ risk category in the US

As usual, there were plenty of top climbers this week. Joining a group of South African countries as new additions to the Level 4 list with the highest risk – you know them – are Nigeria, Poland, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago.

Five destinations went down from Level 4 to Level 3: These are Bermuda, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, Guyana and Saint Lucia.

And now for the dumplings

Take a break from the worries of the world by turning your mind to noodles, those little pockets of joy filled with ‘n’. We have accumulated no less than 35 of our dough favorites from all over the world.

I greet all the Queen Riri

The singer was honored during a larger ceremony marking Barbados’s new status as a republic.

The Caribbean island of Barbados severed ties with the British monarchy this week and finally became a republic. Prime Minister Mia Mottley is the country’s first female leader, while the newly appointed Sandra Mason is the country’s first president. To complete the triumvirate of all women, one of the republic’s first actions was to designate world superstar Rihanna a national hero.

In case you missed it

A new report names the most expensive cities in the world to live in this year.

It was the first time since winner topped the list.

You can now get inside a secret bunker that helped change the course of World War II.

It has been 30 years since international pioneer Pan Am made its final flight.

But that’s what the future holds for first class travel may look like.

‘Baby Dragons’ have been found under Europe.

Karla Cripps, Jack Guy, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Marnie Hunter, Silvia Marchetti, Lilit Marcus, Barry Neild and Kristen Rogers from CNN contributed to this report.

