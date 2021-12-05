After the hedge fund owner closed his newspaper, International Falls got a new one

After 110 years, the people of International Falls took their local newspaper for granted. Then he disappeared.

“When you have something that is such a standard in your community, do not expect it to disappear,” said Tricia Heibel, president of the International Chamber of Commerce in the Water Area. Residents were shocked, Heibel said, when the defense fund Alden Global Capital, owner of the International Falls Journal, closed the newspaper in June.

“Everyone panicked,” she said. In the “Waterfalls”, a remote town with a broad broadband poor, many people do not have internet access. They depended on the print newspaper for community news, event lists, funeral announcements, and legal announcements. The library and museum wondered how they would store information for historical purposes.

They did not have to ask long. Less than a month later, another newspaper came out. of Rainy Lake Newspaper published the first issue on July 16 and since then comes out every Friday.

The new newspaper is owned by New Jersey-based CherryRoad Media, which publishes about 25 other newspapers nationwide, including the Cook County News-Herald in the Grand Marais. Brian Larsen, editor of the News-Herald, said CherryRoad Media asked about the newspaper’s purchase, but was opposed by its owners, who said it would be easier to simply close it.

Jeremy Gulban, chief executive of CherryRoad, then met with community leaders at International Falls and told them he would like to open a new newspaper. Some in the community had discussed creating some kind of publication, whether online or otherwise, but quickly saw the advantages of working with a well-known publisher.

“When Jeremy came in and already had structure behind him and experience, then other people supported that,” Heibel said.

Larsen was the key figure in launching the new edition. With a tight schedule, in addition to his regular duties at the Grand Marais, “the whole summer was unclear,” he said. Two experienced representatives of advertising and business from the Journal joined the new newspaper and eventually the newspaper’s last editor, Laurel Beager, also came on board.

The response from the community was “extraordinary,” Larsen said. After the newspaper was published, he said, he received about a dozen phone calls a day from Falls residents saying how happy they were to have a newspaper again.

“It’s hard to do work when you’re on the phone all day,” he said with a laugh. In a statement, Gulban called the weeks leading up to the launch “the most rewarding of my career. Seeing how the community at Fallshas International came together to help us launch this initiative confirms the importance of community newspapers.”

“Speaking to people in the community over the past few weeks, a common theme has been the sense of regret they took for granted that the previous newspaper would always be there.”

The Rainy Lake newspaper is moving ahead of forecasts, with about 1,500 subscribers, Larsen said. International Falls has a population of about 6,500 and Koochiching County has a population of about 12,000. The newspaper also sent free publications to about 6,000 homes during its first month of operation.

The new newspaper is well received, Heibel said.

“People like it a lot. It seems like there are a lot more colors and people enjoy that,” she said. “They are happy to see the content again.

“In a small community like ours, I think people understand the importance and are much more engaged now that he is back. They understand he can leave.”