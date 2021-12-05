Gov. Kate Brown returns from energetic international climate summit to advance Oregon plans

Gov. Kate Brown wants Oregon residents to stop abusing food to help reduce greenhouse gases.

The initiative to do so led Brown halfway around the world to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last month.

The governor of Oregon explained the efforts of states to reduce food waste as a panelist at the international meeting called COP26.

For Brown and the state, reducing food waste is not about cleaning the fridge.

It is about reducing carbon emissions by not raising and transporting non-edible foods.

And keeping food out of the trash is just one part of Browns’s ambitious effort, designed in detail in 2020, to put Oregon in a leading role in addressing climate change.

It was important for Oregon to attend this climate change summit, Brown said in an interview with the Capital Chronicle. We are a leader on many different levels.

She returned home more enthusiastic about what was possible.

Climate change is hitting us all like a hammer to the head, Brown said. We are all suffering.

She noted 96 deaths in Oregon during the heat dome episode last summer that produced record temperatures.

She described walking through a berry farm outside Salem with owners Brian and Martin Taylor.

They were destroyed by this heat cube, she said. I saw the dried berries. They were worthless.

And the governor noted that thousands of Oregonians lost their homes and businesses to the 2020 fires that officials estimate cost $ 1.15 billion.

Those 4,000 families, Brown said, know we need to be adaptive.

She is convinced that Oregon should stay on course because doing nothing is not an option.

She refuted claims that state initiatives are too costly.

We are already paying for it, Brown, citing lost farm crops, insufficient drinking and irrigation water in the Klamath basin and the catastrophic cost of fires.

She said the global summit highlighted some things we needed to do in Oregon that had not yet been done, she said.

Brown said she brought home from COP26 a determination to increase her focus and commitment to developing offshore wind-generated offshore energy.

The 2021 Legislature instructed the Oregon Department of Energy to report by September 2022 on offshore power generation prospects.

Brown said the options for such electricity generation off the coast of Oregon are better than any other country across the West Bank.

She said she contacted experts in the field while in Glasgow and now asks if southern Oregon could also become the home of manufacturers to produce the equipment needed.

That would add good, stable pay jobs, Brown said.

Could it be Coos Bay or North Bend or even Brookings River Hood wind technology? she asked.

Brown said she shared in Glasgow the commitment of states to focus on historically unserved people and communities who are being disproportionately affected by climate change.

She cited the impact of fires in southern Oregon, which flattened mobile home parks and particularly hit undocumented families. She said the deaths caused by the heat dome involved people who became hyperthermic in their homes due to lack of cooling systems. Making heat pumps more available will be an answer, she said.

Brown expects states ‘campaign to reduce food waste to help reduce Oregonians’ contribution to greenhouse gases.

The State Department of Environmental Quality launched a $ 350,000 worth in October Bad Apple Campaign to convince Oregon residents that they can save money and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Agency officials say that nationally about 35% of food in the US is wasted, which means that the processes for producing and distributing that food generate greenhouse emissions but have no benefits. And the lost food that goes to the landfill increases carbon emissions, Brown said.

The campaign does not rely on harsh environmental claims. Rather, he points out that for a typical Oregon family, food worth about $ 1,600 breaks down and remains unused within a year.

We want to encourage consumers to be more careful about what they buy, Brown said. You end up saving money. This message has been shown to resonate with Oregon consumers.

Brown thinks Oregon can help states and other countries with their climate initiatives. She returned from Glasgow wondering how state universities could become a source of research beyond Oregon’s borders.

The governor is well aware that some Oregonians do not believe in climate change efforts.

Republicans in the Oregon Senate in early 2020 boycotted the session to stop climate change legislation.

Parliamentary group offices for the Senate and House Republicans did not respond to email requests for comment Thursday regarding their current stance on climate change.

When people are unwilling or unable to see the facts, that makes conversations really challenging, Brown said.

She said translating the steps of climate change into economic benefits for Oregon residents is essential.

We find ways to make sure we do it through their pocketbook, Brown said.

She remains undisturbed by the political opposition and expects Oregon to continue to adapt.

We literally have no choice, Brown said.

Zaitz | Oregon Capital Chronicle