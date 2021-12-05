Dr. Karnataka with Omicron attended the international medical conference: Reports | Latest India News

One of the two confirmed cases of Omicron in India is a 46-year-old doctor who has no history of traveling abroad. According to information from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, his sample was sent for genome sequence quite by accident, as the CT value in his Covid test was 13, which indicates a very heavy viral load. Apart from fatigue, the doctor has not shown any other symptoms and is reportedly now well. While the government is now searching for possible sources from where he may have been infected by the new variant, it has been revealed that the doctor had attended an international conference held between 18 and 20 November.

According to reports, the doctor attended the event on November 20, the last day. Just a day later, he complained of fever and body aches and was tested. If the doctor has contracted the Omicron variant from that international event, which was attended by many foreign delegates, then it is a concern for the administration as the conference, in that case, could turn out to be a ‘super-spreader’.

But since the symptoms appeared just one day after the doctor attended the conference, the possibility that he might have contracted it before attending the conference remains there as the symptoms require some time to be noticed.

Reports say the doctor was at the hospital on November 19 and the last operation he performed was on November 17. Being an anesthesiologist, he does not come into direct contact with patients and hospital authorities said the hospital premises are safe.

The 66-year-old South African national, who is another Omicron case of India, left the country on November 27 with a negative Covid certificate he received from a private testing facility. The Karnataka government has ordered an investigation into the incident after Prime Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is a bit suspicious that three days after it tested positive, it came out negative.