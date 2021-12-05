Downtown Sacramento Closing Begins Ahead of California International Marathon – CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Several downtown Sacramento streets closed Friday before the California International Marathon this weekend.

The marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday at Folsom and end at the California State Capitol.

This year, thousands of people are expected to take part in the race.

All athletes will be required to provide vaccination evidence or a COVID-19 negative test within 72 hours of the event.

Race organizers say the Capitol Mall between streets 8 and 9 will close starting at 8 a.m. Friday. The tenth road between roads N and I will also be closed at the same time.

Ninth Road between N and L streets will be closed starting at 14:00

If you are taking the bus through town, expect delays.

Some buses will have to pick up new routes due to the weekend marathon. Some of the affected routes include 11, 51, 62 and 88. Click here for a complete list of all public transport routes.