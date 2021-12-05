Pakistan will host the OIC-led international meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan said on Saturday it would host a conference of foreign ministers from Islamic countries later this month in a bid to avert a humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore that the extraordinary session of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation is being held in Islamabad on December 19 at the request of its current chairman, Saudi Arabia.

He said the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain along with the European Union, the World Bank and representatives of relevant United Nations aid agencies would also be invited.

The objective of organizing the conference is to draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis that is not in the interest of Afghanistan or the world at large and that can only be avoided through collective effort, Qureshi said.





We will also try to mobilize international resources because we need them to avoid the crisis, he said.

The United Nations estimates that 22.8 million people, more than half of Afghanistan’s population, are experiencing high levels of acute food shortages stemming from the war years, a severe drought, and high levels of poverty.

“Leaving Afghanistan at this stage would be a historic mistake,” Qureshi warned. “Instability could pave the way for a resumption of the conflict, could lead to an exodus of refugees to neighboring countries and to you.” [the West] “also,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said that his government will also invite a high-level delegation from Afghanistan that rules the Taliban to the OIC meeting and related meetings in Islamabad.

We want them to come and share directly the situation on the ground and their concerns with the participants. The international community and other countries will also be able to share their assessments with them [the Taliban]. We think it can be a useful exercise, Qureshi added.

The OIC-led conference will be the largest international meeting on Afghanistan since the Taliban took office in mid-August, following the departure of US-led foreign troops in 20 years.

However, the global community has not yet recognized the Taliban government due to human rights concerns and terrorism.

Washington and European countries have imposed tough economic sanctions on the Taliban and blocked Islamic groups from accessing billions of dollars in foreign Afghan assets as well as development aid.

The sanctions raised the prospect of an economic collapse and exacerbated the humanitarian emergency. The lack of diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government in Kabul has hampered the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has already sent humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to Afghanistan, also pledging to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat. Islamabad has allowed India’s rival to send 50,000 tonnes of grain to humanitarian aid in neighboring Afghanistan through Pakistani territory.