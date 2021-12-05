Iran relinquishes all previous concessions in nuclear talks, says US official | Iran Nuclear Deal





Iran withdrew from all compromises made in previous talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, took compromises made by others and demanded more in its latest proposals, a senior IAEA official told reporters on Saturday. US Department of State. Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in quite provocative ways, and China and Russia were surprised by how far Iran had withdrawn its proposals in the Vienna talks, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018. Indirect talks between Iran and the Biden administration to salvage the deal were halted on Friday after European officials expressed concern over the new government’s comprehensive, hard-line demands of Iran. The seventh round of talks in Vienna is the first with delegates sent by Iran’s anti-Western president Ebrahim Raisi on how to revive the agreement under which Iran curtailed its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. Iran came up with proposals that dropped any compromise that Iran had come up with here in the six rounds of talks, pocketing all the compromises that others, and the US in particular, had made, and then demanded more, the senior official american. tha. The official told reporters he did not know when the next round of talks would resume, other officials had said they would meet again next week and stressed that the date was less important than Iran’s willingness to negotiate seriously. On Saturday, Iranian air defenses launched a missile as part of a drill over the central city of Natanz, home to nuclear installations, state TV reported after locals reported hearing a large explosion. State television said air defense units fired the missile to test a rapid reaction force on Natanz. Such exercises are conducted in a completely safe environment and there is no cause for concern, said an army spokesman, Shahin Taqikhani. Iranian news agencies had previously reported a large explosion in the sky over Natanz, but said there was no official explanation for the incident. The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in nearby Badroud as saying a brief explosion was heard which was accompanied by a strong light in the sky. The Islamic Republic says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful. Israel opposed Iran’s initial nuclear deal in 2015 with world powers, which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions against Tehran, as too limited in scope and duration. Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they consider diplomacy a dead end for denying nuclear weapons.

