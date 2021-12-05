The S.African official says children sick with COVID-19 have mild infections





COVID cases increase in S.Africa, driven by the new variant

The number of babies hospitalized is a cause for concern

But the official says infections in children so far are mild

Early signs from a hospital complex are also soothing JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Higher hospital admissions among children during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in South Africa triggered by the Omicron coronavirus variant should not cause panic as the infections have been mild, said a health official on Saturday. . A large number of infants admitted with COVID-19 last month in Tshwane, a metropolitan area that includes the capital Pretoria, raised concerns that the newly identified Omicron could pose greater risks to young children than other variants. Scientists have not yet confirmed any link and have warned that other factors may be at play. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Ntsakisi Maluleke, a public health specialist in Gauteng province that includes Tshwane and the larger city of Johannesburg, told Reuters that of the 1,511 COVID-positive patients in the province’s hospitals, 113 were under 9 years old, a higher percentage than previous waves. of infection. “We are comforted by the reports of clinicians that children have mild illnesses,” she said in an interview, adding that health officials and scientists were investigating what was causing the increase in admissions at younger ages and hoped to give more. clarity within two weeks. Since only a small percentage of South African COVID-19 positive tests are sent for genomic sequencing, officials do not yet know which variants have infected hospitalized children. Maluleke said healthcare workers can act with great care. “They would rather have a child in care for a day or two than have a child at home and complicate it, … but we really have to wait for the evidence,” she said. She said many patients with COVID-19 in Gauteng were reporting “non-specific” flu-like symptoms like a sore throat. But she urged parents and pregnant women, another group that has seen more hospital admissions recently, not to take the flu symptoms lightly and get tested in case further intervention is needed. “The public should be less scared but vigilant,” she said. Despite a recent influx of admissions, Gauteng’s COVID-19 dedicated bed occupancy was still only about 13%, Maluleke said. SAVING SIGNS Scientists have yet to determine what severity of the disease was caused by the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month and has since been seen in more than 30 countries, and whether it may be more resistant to existing vaccines. . But an article by the South African Medical Research Council based on early observations at the Steve Biko / Tshwane District Hospital Complex in Pretoria over the past two weeks contained reassuring signs. Most of the patients in the COVID wards at the hospital complex were not oxygen dependent and were “random admissions of COVID”, having another reason for admission, the article said. “This is a picture that has not been seen in previous waves. At the beginning of the previous three waves and throughout the course of these waves, there was always only one spray of patient air into the room in the COVID ward,” he said. . . There were no COVID-related deaths among the 34 admissions to COVID pediatric wards over the past two weeks. But the article added that the trends would become clearer and that further analysis was still being carried out. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional Reporting by Wendell Roelf on Editing Cape Town by Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

