Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, December 4th





No new cases of the omicron variant were reported on Friday. The provincial total remains in four cases. A nurse gets ready to perform a test at a temporary COVID-19 clinic on May 12, 2020. No new case of the omicron variant was reported in Alberta on Friday. The Alberta government reported Friday that it had 349 new cases with COVID.

new cases with COVID. Alberta Health says there is 395 persons with COVID in hospital, 78 of them are in intensive care.

persons with COVID in hospital, of them are in intensive care. The province registered onenewdeath .

. A total of 3258 The Albertans are dead of COVID since the onset of the pandemic.

of COVID since the onset of the pandemic. There they are active alarms or explosions in 138 schools.

The total number of active cases in Alberta is 4440.

328,694 Albertans are considered to have recovered .

No new cases of the omicron variant were reported on Friday. The provincial total remains in four cases.

Alberta is reporting a R-value below 1 . The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case.

. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case. A value of R below 1.0 means that the transmission is no longer increasing. Across the province, the R value for November 8 to 28 was 0.88, with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.91.

with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.91. The R value for the Edmonton area is 0.95, and in Calgary it is 0.90. In the rest of Alberta the rate is 0.80.

In response to by dropping COVID-19 numbers across the province, the government is only providing live media updates once a week and otherwise posting daily numbers online. SEE: Dr. Deena Hinshaw shares what experts know about the latest version of COVID-19: Alberta Chief Physician details what is known about the omicron variant Dr. Deena Hinshaw shares what experts know about the latest version of COVID-19, which has now been confirmed in Alberta. 1:53 The latest vaccines: Alberta is expanding access to booster shots for all Albertans aged 18 and over, six months after the second dose of the vaccine, said Health Minister Jason Copping.

for all Albertans aged 18 and over, six months after the second dose of the vaccine, said Health Minister Jason Copping. Albertans aged 60 and over are entitled to one third dose of the vaccine starting Monday, December 6th. The dates for this age group have already been opened.

of the vaccine starting Monday, December 6th. The dates for this age group have already been opened. Reservations for additional age groups will be opened in accordance with available supplies, Copping said.

Copping said the province expects reservations for all adults over the age of 18 to open by the end early next year.

Unvaccinated travelers now over 12 years old can not board a plane or train in Canada since 30 November, and a negative test for COVID-19 will no longer serve as a replacement for most people.

now over 12 years old in Canada since 30 November, and a negative test for COVID-19 will no longer serve as a replacement for most people. Hinshaw said she has heard of a “disturbing trend” in which parents are withdrawing their consent from all vaccines in schools because they are concerned that their children may receive a COVID-19 vaccine without their knowledge.

“I want to be clear that no child will get any vaccine at school without the consent and knowledge of a parent or guardian,” Hinshaw said.

The Alberta vaccine record now meets the recommended Canadian standard for domestic and international travel . It includes middle names and is in both official languagesalberta.ca/CovidRecords.

. It includes middle names and is in both official languagesalberta.ca/CovidRecords. Kenney said Monday that Albertans could now download an updated QR federal code for air and rail travel after it was suspended following a data breach last week. The Prime Minister said that an investigation into the reasons for the data breach is ongoing. The percentage of eligible people vaccinated fell on November 26, with children aged five to 11 adding to the population of those eligible in Alberta: 71 percent of the general population of the province or 76 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. Of the total population of the province, 76 percent have received at least one dose, or 81 percent e (age 5 and up), according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. This compares to 80 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76 percent from the total number of the population that is fully vaccinated . Among those who qualify, 84 percent have taken a dose and 80 percent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments began on November 26 for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Appointments can be done for children at Alberta.ca/vaccine or by calling the Heath Link at 811. Pediatric vaccines are being delivered to 120 vaccination clinics across the province, though not in schools. Children qualified for vaccines who live in a First Nations reserve can access doses through nursing stations or public health clinics in reserve. Regardless of whether they are vaccinated, children aged five to 11 will not be vaccinated Alberta Restriction Exemption Program .

More Albertans became qualified for one third dose of COVID-19 vaccine since November 8 including: Residents aged 70 and over. First Nations residents, Mtis and Inuit 18 years old and affordable to access reinforcements. First-line health care workers. Doses should be reserved for a period that is at least six months after the second dose.

since November 8 including: The province said on Nov. 23 that it is now recommending one interval of eight weeks between mRNA vaccines . The Alberta government is now advising everyone between the ages of 12 and 29 to get it Vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech and not Moderna.

. The Kenney government introduced the voluntary vaccine passport system as early as September. 20 to fight the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19.

As of November 15, anyone wishing to enter a business participating in the Albertare Restriction Exemption Program must submit proof of vaccination which includes a QR code For those over 18, valid identification matching that record is also required. Albertans can get their extended vaccine data with one QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords. of Application AB COVID Records Verifier is available for download on Apple and Android devices. Exceptions include First Nations and military vaccination records. People who are not fully vaccinated may still choose to take a privately paid negative test for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours or a valid test of a medical exemption. Operators who qualify for the program, but who choose not to participate, must follow the measures that include capacity constraints and physical distancing. As of Monday (November 29), ski hills can act outdoor activities without implementing the program. Masks will still be required in enclosed areas. Ski hill operators can implement the program for indoor environments to allow indoor dining and other activities. There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website.

For those over 18, matching that record is also required. The local state of emergency city of Calgary expires on December 2nd. However, the vaccine passport bylaw and the face bylaw will remain in force.

On November 15, the Calgary city council voted unanimously in favor of expanding the city’s mandatory vaccination policy for staff to include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees. From 1 December, those who have not been vaccinated will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program at their own time and at their own expense.

to include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees. From 1 December, those who have not been vaccinated will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program at their own time and at their own expense. Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination until November 30th.

will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination AHSextended aDeadline for staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with mandatory immunization policy by 30 November. Latest on surgeries, hospitals, mask bylaws and more: Support people who are symptomatic or diagnosed with COVID-19 are no longer able to accompany them maternity patients in hospitals. Alberta Health had previously allowed certain support people who were positive or symptomatic of COVID-19 in hospitals with maternity patients. They overturned the order after deciding with Alberta Health Services that the health care facilities could not provide the additional protections required.

in hospitals. AHS has started to administer a new treatment with monoclonal antibodies which was recently approved by Health Canada, Hinshaw said on Nov. 9. Sotrovimab is a new drug developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms. it’s first treatment to be offered to outpatients in Alberta.

which was recently approved by Health Canada, Hinshaw said on Nov. 9. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Friday: Calgary Area: 1749

1749 Edmonton Area: 1166

1166 North zone: 653

653 Central area: 537

537 South area: 329

329 Unknown: 6 Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press Report a typo or error | Corrections and clarifications

