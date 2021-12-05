With omicron on hold during the holidays, here’s how to stay safe: Shots



Katherine Streeter for NPR

Here we go again.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to almost normal times, a new, highly mutated variant of the coronavirus has raised its ugly head in the US.

Scientists say it is still too early to know if the omicron variant causes more or less severe diseases, although early evidence suggests it is better at avoiding the immune system than previous types. And, omicron has raised some red flags suggesting it may be the most broadcast variant to date.

All of this has led many to wonder if it is time to change our behavior for the sake of security.

The good news is that you should not fall into hibernation like 2020. Experts point out that we are in a much different place than we were last winter, with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters now widely available. There is good hope that current vaccines offer protection against severe omicron disease.

That said, if this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that when you do not know what you are dealing with, “we must invoke the principle of prevention,” says Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University.

In other words, do not be afraid, but be careful about the risks you want to take.

We spoke with some infectious disease experts for tips on living in the omicron age. But remember: things are changing fast, so stay alert. Public health tips may change as we learn more.

Do I have to disguise myself again indoors, even in places where masks are not required?

If you are not vaccinated, disguise yourself indoors and please get your vaccines, experts agree. For vaccinated, you should wear masks if you are at higher risk of serious illness due to age or underlying health conditions or if you spend time with people who are vulnerable. We know that vaccines are not always so protective between the elderly and those with compromised immunity.

“The things we are tired of doing, we must continue to do, especially disguise them indoors,” says Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That advice would be true even without the omicron variant, he says Dr.Monika Gandi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, “because we still have [delta] “Cases circulating in this country.”

While you generally do not need to wear a mask outside, it makes sense if you are in a crowd and do not know the vaccination status of the people around you, said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, chairman of the American Infectious Diseases Association’s public health committee during a news conference Thursday.

Should I upgrade to N95, KN95 or similar very protective mask?

While three-layer fabric masks or surgical masks do a good job at preventing the wearer from spreading infectious particles if they fit well and offer him protection as well, many experts think it would be better to use an N95 respirator or KN95 in crowded places. indoor public spaces.

This is especially important if you are at high risk. “If the people around you do not wear masks and you are older or have a weakened immune system, then you should consider improving your mask game and using an N95 mask,” says Frieden.

Karan of Stanford University suggests that people with other underlying conditions that put them at higher risk such as obesity, lung disease or poorly controlled diabetes should also consider upgrading to a high quality N95 or KN95 mask.

And, if you live with people who are at risk, consider upgrading your mask as well, Karan says. The double mask with a surgical mask superimposed with a fabric mask will also increase your protection, Gandhi notes.

Do I have to cancel my vacation plans?

Not necessarily yet, but be very thoughtful about them, says Dr. Henri Wu, director of the Emory TravelWell Center and associate professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. “Anyone considering traveling should stop and consider your risk, as well as some other practical issues related to your destination.”

For starters, the US is now which requires all travelers entering the US, including Americans returning home, to be tested for coronavirus no more than one day before departure. If you are in another country, you need to make sure where you can get one test that qualifies within that time, which can be a logistical headache.

And remember, the situation on the ground is changing, so keep an eye on CDC travel announcements. “Of course you want to avoid traveling to countries that are in the middle of a rush and have potentially overloaded health systems. You certainly do not want to risk going to an overcrowded hospital if you have your health problems, COVID or not,” he says. Wu.

Domestic travelers are not required to test before the flight, but it is still a good idea to do this before departure and upon arrival, especially if you are visiting someone in a high-risk group. This is what Wu plans to do when he visits his elderly parents in Hawaii next week. “I, although not required, will test myself before my trip and I think I will bring some self-test kits when I get home, just to be even more sure I am not contagious at the time,” he said. . say.

If you are not vaccinated, over the age of 65, or have medical conditions that put you at higher risk for serious illness with COVID-19, you should seriously consider whether now is a good time to travel, Wu says.

And of course, if you are flying or taking public transport to your destination, wear a high quality and comfortable mask like an N95 or KN95.

With all the worry that omicron might avoid our vaccines, should I worry about getting a booster?

The Biden administration came out this week urging people once again to get a booster to help protect against omicron. The recommendation is consistent with the latest science showing that boosters increase your antibody levels.

A recent pre-printed study even showed that taking a third dose of mRNA vaccines could “generate a much broader immune response,” says Dr. Kavita Patel, a nonresident member of the Brookings Institution and a primary care physician. This could provide broader coverage against a variant like omicron she says, “that’s why I think you’re hearing a number of us, a lot of doctors, public health people, scientists say that boosters matter.”

Paul Bieniasz is a virologist at Rockefeller University who studies how the immune system response expands over time and he agrees. “I’m someone who has been vaccinated three times and I think that is absolutely the right way,” he says.

“I think anyone who is around individuals with compromised immunity should absolutely make sure they improve,” Gandhi says. “I would not actually get a booster because I was protesting against global vaccine equality. And I just got one because I have to be close to my immunocompromised father.”

Is it safe to have a large social gathering indoors, as a celebration? Do all guests have to test in advance?

Safety is important, but so is meeting loved ones at this time of year, and there are steps you can take to reduce the risk to everyone. “What we need to do is add more layers of protection,” he says Vaishampayan.

First, says Karan, make sure everyone in attendance gets a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster vaccine if they are acceptable.

If you have access to quick antigen tests, make sure guests get one, especially if they are traveling from other parts of the country. “This is a great way to prevent someone who is infected from coming in and infecting someone else,” Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University. told reporters this week.

As Karan notes, “testing is really a picture in time,” so make sure guests test the actual meeting day if possible. This is because if a person has just been exposed and the virus is still incubating, a person may be negative one day and positive the next.

However, rapid antigen tests are not cheap. Even the cheapest will cost you around $ 12 per test if you can find one. The Biden administration announced plans this week to address this: People with private health insurance will now be able to be reimbursed for the cost of home tests and health clinics will offer free tests for the uninsured. Meanwhile, if you have to ration, Gandhi suggests giving priority to testing anyone who is not vaccinated or is vaccinated but who shows symptoms.

If the weather allows, it would not hurt to move the holiday out, he says Vaishampayan. At the very least, think of ways to improve indoor ventilation by opening windows as temperatures allow, for example.

And if you are a guest with compromised immunity, stay away from well-ventilated areas and disguise yourself if you do not eat or drink, Gandhi says. Or consider skipping large meetings, Karan says. “If you have a high-risk person at home, it’s probably not the time to have a big meeting because the vaccines here do not completely stop the transmission, they just reduce the chance that it can happen,” says Karan.

Should I restrain myself from eating indoors in restaurants?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to every or every situation, Wu says. “I really just evaluate each situation individually,” he says. You need to consider the levels of transmission in your community, if there is good ventilation, and above all, your level of risk or that of the people you live with or spend time with.

Wu says that when there is a social gathering in a restaurant, “I quickly appreciate how crowded it is, how good the ventilation is and if it looks dangerous and I can pass, I will certainly do it.”

Karan says if you really want to be safe, skip eating indoors until scientists know more about omicron. If you decide to dine indoors, he says grow up for extra protection. But his best advice? “Be conservative now.”