At least one dead from eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia





Boiled ash rose into the sky over the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday after the Semeru volcano erupted, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens more. Indah Amperawati Masdar, deputy mayor of East Javas Lumajang district near Mount Semeru, told a news conference Saturday that at least 41 people had been burned by the lava flow. The lava almost destroyed the village of Curahkobokan and caused the collapse of a bridge, making evacuation difficult. On Sunday, BNPB, Indonesia ‘s disaster mitigation agency, increased the death toll to 13, from one. Major General Suharyanto, the head of the agency, who like many Indonesians bears a single name, told a news conference Saturday that evacuation points had been set up in three nearby villages and two sub-districts.

In a statement, the agency said some areas reported darkness due to fog from volcanic ash. But as of late Saturday, air travel remained intact, said a state-owned air navigation company.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Darwin, Australia, issued a red aviation warning on Saturday, saying the ash had detached from the volcano, and that it was moving southwest and west. But the state-owned air navigation company, AirNav Indonesia, said in a statement that no airport or flight path was affected by the blast. However, he warned pilots about volcanic ash reaching altitudes of up to 40,000 feet.

Mali Semeru, which last erupted in January, is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and is the highest mountain in Javas. It is among the countries more than 120 active volcanoes; several hundred more are now considered extinct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/04/world/asia/indonesia-mount-semeru-eruption.html

