Traditional wrestling continues as a match on Friday in Kabul





KABUL, Afghanistan Through the clouds of swollen dust, two men carefully surround each other before one jumps forward, grabbing his rivals’ clothes and, after a brief battle, deftly hitting him on the ground. The crowd, set in a circle around them, some sitting on the ground, others standing or climbing on the backs of rickshaws for a better view of a park in the Afghan capital, erupts in cheers. Victor and the loser smiled with good humor, embracing briefly before some of the spectators pressed the banknotes into the winner’s hand. The stage is played every week after Friday prayers in the vast Chaman-e-Huzori Park in central Kabul, where men mostly from the northern provinces of Afghanistan gather to watch and compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. Although the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in mid-August, had previously banned sports when they ruled the country in the 1990s, Pahlawani was excluded even then. Now, just over three months after their new government’s rule, a handful of Taliban police have been monitoring Friday’s games as security guards. Matches are simple matters. There is no arena other than the wide circle formed by the spectators. The contestants, barefoot in the dust, use all the same tunics, one blue and one white, passed from one athlete to another for each match. Each contestant represents his or her province, with the name and province announced to the spectators by the referee. Each match has four rounds, and the winner is the first to be able to turn his opponent on his back. An arbitrator judges, while the judges in the crowd give their verdicts in cases where there is no apparent winner. Many end up with connections. We offer this facility so that our people can have some fun, said Juma Khan, a 58-year-old judge and deputy director of last Friday’s event. A security guard at a market during the day, the former wrestling athlete has been judging competitions for the past 12 years, he said. Like his father, and his grandfather and great-grandfather before him. It is our culture. Most athletes and spectators spend two to three months in the Afghan capital working as manual workers or in hotels, restaurants and markets before returning home to their families for a few weeks. Pahlawani offers several hours of long-awaited entertainment. The men gather in the dust-infested field that is Chaman-e-Huzori Park around 2pm every Friday and stay until sunset, with about 10 to 20 young people coming forward from the crowd to compete. Then, as the sun sets behind the Tapai Maranjan hill in the background, the competitors are over. As soon as he closes his eyes, as the swollen dust spins around the rickshaws rapidly, with their horns making noise, the crowd melts for another week. ” Previous Blocked flow of aircraft, La Nina causing weird weather in the US Next ” Right-wing European populist leaders say they will co-operate more closely

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/12/04/traditional-wrestling-continues-as-a-friday-fixture-in-kabul/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos