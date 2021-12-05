International
Sudans al-Burhan says army will leave politics after 2023 vote | Military news
The senior general says the Sudanese army will not take part in politics after a civilian government is elected in 2023.
Sudan’s military chief says the military will leave politics after elections scheduled for 2023.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan offered security during one of several interviews he gave to international news agencies on Saturday.
The general had led a military coup in late October, overturning Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led democracy, but the adequacy achieved on November 21 has reinstated Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to lead a technocratic cabinet until elections in July 2023.
When a government is elected, I do not think the army, the armed forces or any of the security forces will take part in politics. “This is what we agreed on and this is the natural situation,” al-Burhan told Reuters.
The coup, which ended a partnership with civilian political parties following the long-running ousting of Omar al-Bashir, drew international condemnation following the arrest of dozens of key officials and the crackdown on protesters.
Neighborhood resistance committees and political parties have called for the military to immediately withdraw from politics and have rejected any compromise, including the agreement with Hamdok. At least 44 people were killed during the demonstrations, many of them with gunshot wounds by security forces, according to doctors.
Investigations into the victims of the protests have begun to identify who did it and to punish the criminals, al-Burhan said, adding that security forces had only dispersed non-peaceful protests.
Al-Bashir has been jailed since his ouster for corruption and other charges. Along with several other Sudanese suspects, he is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Darfur.
The disbanded civilian government had approved al-Bashir’s surrender, but the military has not yet agreed.
We have understanding with the International Criminal Court for filing [of suspects] before the judiciary or before the court, said al-Burhan. We have remained in dialogue with the court on how to act towards the victims.
After the coup, many civilian bureaucrats were fired or transferred and replaced with al-Bashir-era veterans in decisions Hamdok has sought to overturn.
Al-Burhan said on Saturday that the former ruling al-Bashirs party would have no role in the transition.
We will work together so that the National Congress Party is not part of the transition in any form, he said.
Sudan is in a deep economic crisis, although an influx of international economic support had begun to be felt before most of it was suspended after the coup.
Al-Burhan said he expected support to return as soon as a civilian government was formed, indicating that the country would not reverse the reforms adopted over the past two years by restoring subsidies or returning to printing money.
The international community, including the African Union, is watching what will happen in the coming days, he told the AFP news agency.
I believe there are positive indications that things will return [to how they were] soon. Forming a civilian government will turn things around.
Although Western countries and the African Union have spoken out against the coup, diplomats say Russia, which is seeking to develop a naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast, has cultivated ties with military leaders.
An agreement on the base has not yet been finalized, al-Burhan told Reuters.
Hope our relationship [with Russia] will be strengthened with the signing of this agreement, he said. Consultations are ongoing and we are working on the agreement until it becomes acceptable and legal.
