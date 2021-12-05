Here’s your race: More than 1,700 Purdue Global University graduates attend inauguration ceremonies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. In August, Aron Lee attended Purdue Global University opening ceremonies, after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in health and well-being.

On Saturday (December 4th), Lee returned to the graduation scene, this time addressing more than 1,700 Purdue Global alumni who attended a personal and virtual ceremony at the Elliott Hall of Music on the Purdue West Lafayette campus. He marked the 12th start of Purdue Global since its formation in 2018 and the first in West Lafayette.





“We’re just getting started,” said Lee, a senior sergeant in the U.S. Air Force who has served for 22 years and graduated with honors from Purdue Global. “All those late night discussion questions, homework, quizzes, group projects and end-of-semester surveys got you here: to the starting line. This is where your race begins. This is where the quarrel begins.

“You will all come out of here with a wonderful certificate with a decree from the chancellor that says you have the knowledge to do something. The throat is to go out into the world and do it successfully in the face of adversity. Remembering why you are on this journey will help you. You are now a benchmark of success. You are at a level that people want to reach. Be that example of success. Leave a legacy. Encourage people. ”

Two ceremonies in person and one virtual took place during the day. Diplomat were rewarded by business schools and information technology, education, general education, health sciences, nursing, social and behavioral sciences, and Faculty of Law Concord. HAD 769 bachelor degree, 601 graduate diplomas, 200 associate degrees, 122 certificates and 23 doctoral degrees (16 Doctor of Nursing Practice, four Doctor Juris and three Doctor Juris Executive).

The graduates reside in 49 states – including 305 Indiana residents – plus Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands, while nine other countries were represented: Canada, China, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Japan, Kuwait, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Thirty-eight Purdue West Lafayette employees, Purdue Fort Wayne, Purdue in the northwest and Purdue Global are among those who have earned a Purdue Global diploma or certificate through the benefit of Purdue Global education.

Graduate breadth includes several family ties:

A man and woman from Williamsport, Indiana – Jerry Culvahouse, a steam services mechanic at the Bindley Bioscience Center in Discovery Park District in Purdue, and Kim Culvahouse, who has worked as a clerk and teaching assistant in Purdue. Both earned a Bachelor of Business Administration through an educational benefit program.

Man and woman from Noblesville, Indiana – Matthew Gualdoni, who earned a Master of Business Administration, and Jennifer Gualdoni, who earned a Master of Science in Design and Teaching Technology.

Brothers Joshua Singer (Bachelor of Science in Legal Support and Services) from Indianapolis and Megan Singer (Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis) from Riverside, California.





Chancellor Frank Dooley addressed the graduates – 814 of them in person and 901 virtually.

“I’m excited to be able to celebrate here on campus, where Purdue’s history began over 150 years ago,” Dooley said. “Can you believe that the lessons started with only six instructors and 39 students? Look how far we have come. West Lafayette is a campus with 50,000 students and Purdue Global has another 35,000 students.

“We are grateful to offer a ceremony that unites us all, no matter where we are around the globe, whether virtually or here at Elliott Hall. … I like that we can stay close through this institution as we commemorate your achievements today. ”

Dooley noted that over 9,000 Purdue Global students are affiliated with the military, including nearly 5,000 active-duty, National Guard and reserve members serving worldwide. Almost 50% are the first in their family to attend college and about 60% care for a child or other dependent.

“What you have done is so extraordinary,” Dooley said. “Apart from finishing school, you dealt with everything else that life throws at you. And in the last year that he added COVID to the mix. “

Two Purdue Global graduates performed the national anthem before their respective ceremonies in person: Lisa Calderon, nga San Antonio, Texas, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Degree in Communication Sciences, AND Ellen McCullough, from Highland, Indiana, who graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Cyber ​​security.

In the days before launch, Purdue Global hosted various virtual festive events, including a photo booth, toast, graduation “shut out” sign and social media activities.

A total of 10,924 Purdue Global students graduated last year.

The next Purdue Global launch is scheduled for May 21 and will take place at the Murat Theater at the Old National Center in Indianapolis.

About Purdue University Global

Purdue University Global offers personalized online education tailored to the unique needs of adults with work or life experience beyond the classroom, enabling them to develop essential academic and professional skills with the support and flexibility they need to achieve their goals. career. It offers personalized pathways for students to earn an associate degree, bachelor, master or doctorate, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits and other considerations – no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a non-profit public university accredited by the Higher Education Commission. It is affiliated with the main institution of Purdue University, a highly regarded public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest Indiana, as well as serving science, engineering, and technology students on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). For more information, visit purdueglobal.edu.

Writer / Media Contact: Tom Schott, 765-427-1721, [email protected]

Sources: Frank Dooley

Beth Smith

Aron Lee