Global Chef: Sharpen Your Knife Skills | tidings

If you or a loved one pulls on heels when entering the kitchen, you probably need a new knife. Quality knife skills require practice, eye-to-eye coordination and attention to detail, but without a comfortable and sharp cooking knife, you will struggle unnecessarily to develop them.

So what is the best knife and how to find it? Why do knives vary from $ 9.95 to over $ 100? How do you hold a sharp knife?

Maybe you inherited a wonderful old kitchen knife from a grandfather. It was sharp, but when you cut the tomatoes, it darkened, stained and rusted. Until recently, all knives were made of carbon steel, a mild steel that easily grips and holds a sharp but rusty edge. To improve durability, manufacturers began producing knives with an alloy called high carbon stainless steel. Stainless steel is hard to sharpen, so knives made only of stainless steel tend to be cheaper, thinner, very shiny. They are usually hollow soil (with a conical v starting in the middle) and almost impossible for the home cook to sharpen.

Among culinary professionals you will find many opinions, but most claim that a French-style chefs knife with a wide blade that sticks to the top as their essential tool. Go to a kitchen shop and you will find a surprising choice. German companies Zwilling-Wusthop-Trident and Henckels produce high quality knives, but Misen, Made In, Mercer Culinary, Victorinox and Japanese brands Global, Shun and Miyabi produce a range of excellent knives.

Quality knives are always forged from steel heated to 2000 degrees and cast into a mold, then beaten and tempered (cooled and heated to build strength) many times, thus calculating their high price. Henckels produces a variant, a blade, the parts of which are stamped from three different pieces of steel and fused together in a process that they (and many chefs) say produces a superior (and costly) knife.

Stamping is the cheapest way to produce knives. The machines pierce the edges of a sheet of steel. They are processed by hand with less work and consequently lower costs. Swiss companies Forschner and Victorinox produce stamped knives.

Which knife is better? Only you and your hand can truly say; you should try to drive a knife. Beginners tend to favor shorter knives (six to eight inches) with less weight. As with downhill skiing, the shorter the knives, the more control (but more work) you have. A larger knife (nine to twelve inches) does more work and, like longer skis, can go much faster, but sometimes with less control.

When holding a knife in your hand, feel its balance and size. Does it feel heavy and awkward or like an extension of your hand? If your knife is not balanced, you will end up supplying muscle strength.

Knives come with different gloves. The most common are riveted wood and hard plastic. Metal and plastic handles are molded so that there is no place for food to get caught and irritate. Look for blades with a full tang where the blade passes through the handle for the best balance.

Whatever knife you choose, when you take it home it will be as sharp as you would spend preparing dinner. Over time the knife will begin to fade and slow down, its edge will bend microscopically by cutting it into cubes and cutting it. To keep that skirt fine, sharp, steel or proper honing is essential. The steel will turn the bent edge of the blade backwards and smooth it out. With just enough pressure to produce a ring and with a 20 degree angle between the steel and the knife, hit from the heel to the tip of the blade about four times on each side. The more often you tear / stab the knife while working, the less often you will need to sharpen it. Chantry makes a tool that has two small steels placed at a V at the right angle placed on the metal. It’s a quick and painless way to open your knife often.

A dull knife is more dangerous. It forces you to push harder and can result in slipping and cutting your fingers. Sharpen your knife when, after grinding it four or five times, it remains dull. Now you are faced with the choice of every knife owner: sharpen it yourself or remove the knife. There are many expensive devices on the market that claim to make this process easy. Caution: automatic sharpening devices can greatly tear and shorten the life of your knife. The cheapest and safest solution is a good sharpening stone.

Look for a carburetor stone with average particles 8 inches by 2 inches. Lubricate the stone: soak it in water for five minutes and place it on a piece of damp rubber mesh or towel. Hold the blade at a 20 degree angle to the stone. Starting from the heel of the knife pull towards you with equal pressure up to the tip. Turn the knife to the other side, find the right angle again and draw the edge along the stone from the heel to the top with enough pressure to grind the steel. Continue to grind an equal number of strokes on each side until the knife can easily cut a piece of paper. Now tear it four or five times, wipe off the scrap metal and you are ready to go.

Knives, like any good tool, last longer the better you take care of them. If you store knives in a drawer, cover them with knife protectors. Either place it on a block or hang it on a magnet with a knife. Keep your knives out of the dishwasher, where continuous strokes will dull and bend the tip of the knife. Wash the knife and remove immediately, do not leave it in the sink for someone who does not suspect to cut himself. Do not try to catch a falling knife; get out of her way. The fingers are hard to replace. Use the knife only on food, never as a box cutter or frozen food cutter.

The way you hold the knife and fingers can also increase your enjoyment or irritation in the kitchen. Hold the knife simply by shaking hands with it, or you may feel more comfortable holding it up and placing your thumb and forefinger on either side of the blade over the handle of the handle. Avoid placing the index finger on the tip of the blade: it causes wrist fatigue. Your other hand, holding the food, should be bent at the claw, so that the wrists are pushed forward and act as guides for the blade. Keep your fingers and thumb away from the blade of the knife! To cut, push forward and down. You can hold the tip of the knife on the cutting board and slide the knife back and forth in a continuous motion.

To gain good knife skills, it is important to learn efficient methods and practices: cut onions, carrots and celery into cubes; Chop the leeks, green onions and cabbage and grate the ginger, garlic and chili peppers. Use the tip of a knife for cutting into food; the middle third for most pruning, pruning, chopping and pruning and the heel for chopping hardy vegetables like winter squash.

Your hunger for good food may call you into the kitchen, but a good knife and some good skills will make you work with pleasure.

Sharpening

Warren cutlery

6934 Street 9

Rhinebeck NY 12572

845-876-6208

https://warrenkitchenandcutlery.com/pages/sharpening-engraving

They carry a large set of excellent knives and supply and sharpen knives for students at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. You can send your knives and for a modest fee they will sharpen them and return them immediately.

Locally

Burritts Market

Western Front Road

Traverse City MI

231-946-3300

They will sharpen your knives professionally on a lattice.

Marys Kitchen Port

539 West Front Street

Traverse City MI

231-941-0525

Marys holds Wusthof knives and many other kitchen items.