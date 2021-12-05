The Biden administration will implement new measures for travelers entering the US

President Joe Biden’s recent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 will increase the inconvenience factor of flying to the United States, even for returning American citizens.

Starting next week, travelers heading to the US will be required to show evidence of a negative virus test within one day of boarding their flight. The previous period was three days.

Biden will also extend federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks until March 18th. It was scheduled to expire in mid-January.

These proposals came quickly, underscoring the urgency for the White House to act before winter, when the virus could spread more easily among people inside, and since the discovery of a troubling new variant of COVID-19. The first case in the US of the omicron variant was discovered in California and reported by the administration on Wednesday.

The administration’s moves come just days after the White House announced a travel ban to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days. This travel ban does not apply to US citizens and permanent residents.

Most notable, perhaps, is what is not included in Biden’s announcement, including some proposals that were published earlier this week as new quarantine rules for people arriving in the U.S. from abroad, for which travel industry officials said they would have been very destructive.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why the administration did not go further and demanded vaccination or a negative test for passengers on domestic flights. She replied that “nothing is off the table”.

“We base our decisions on the advice of health and medical experts, what will be most effective and what we can implement,” Psaki said. “The president takes their advice very seriously, but I would say there are discussions about a range of options every day.”

Here’s a summary of the new requirements and their potential impact.

TESTING BEFORE THE FLIGHT TO US

The White House said early next week, the United States will begin requiring all incoming international travelers to test for COVID-19 within one day of their flight to the United States, regardless of nationality or status. their vaccination. This will replace a similar three-day requirement in effect from early November, when the administration lifted country-specific travel bans.

“This stricter testing calendar provides an increased degree of protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant,” Biden said during a brief presentation announcing his latest anti-virus measures.

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights travel site, said the shorter time to be tested would weaken international travel demand from both Americans traveling abroad and foreigners coming to the US. , that the quarrel was somewhat offset by other conditions imposed. from the White House, including allowing the use of rapid antigen tests instead of requiring more costly PCR tests, and directing insurance companies to cover the cost.

The U.S. Travel Association said it hopes the overnight window will be temporary “until more is learned about the omicron variant.”

FACE MASKS

The Transportation Safety Administration will extend the requirement to wear a mask on airplanes, trains, subways, and other public transportation, including airports and bus terminals during the winter. The fines, which doubled earlier this year, will remain in the $ 500- $ 3,000 range.

The mask rule has turned into a flashpoint on flights and some in the airline industry are eager to see the mandate removed. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents of undisciplined passengers to federal authorities since the beginning of the year, with about three-quarters of the incidents involving passengers refusing to wear masks.

WHAT IS NOT IN THE NEW RULES

Administration officials considered other requirements, including testing international travelers after they arrive in the US, and requesting that all travelers – even U.S. citizens – be quarantined for a few days even if they test negative for COVID-19.

Kevin Mitchell, founder and chairman of the Business Travel Coalition, said the items in Biden’s announcement are not major problems.

“An idea that spread, that you might have had to quarantine – that would have been a problem,” Mitchell said. “It’s a relief for the whole world of travel and tourism” that quarantines were not ordered.

Airline shares, which have been volatile since the news of the omicron variant was released, rose between 6% and 9% in Thursday afternoon trading.

In the past week or so, online searches for international flights have dropped significantly while searches for domestic flights have remained fairly consistent, according to figures from travel agent and search engine Kayak.

“It shows me that people are cautious, they are taking a wait-and-see approach to international travel because they want to see what scientists conclude about this omicron variant, but domestic travel has been largely untouched,” Keyes said.

___

