Moore to come News, Sports, Work

Two years ago, Maple Grove Red Dragons made the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West, Regional, after winning the first of three Section VI Class C titles in a row. That year the Red Dragons were defeated by Section V Keshequa 4-1 and on that team was a first student, Eli Moore.

This year, a junior, Moore and the Red Dragons got their chance for revenge by facing Keshequan again with a trip to the online state semifinals online. Moore made sure Maple Grove did not experience the pain he did in his first season, being ready to play, he found the net three times in the Far West Regional 4-3 victory that the Red Dragons secured with a 5-4 score. advantage in shooting penalties.

Moore scored twice in a row using his blazing speed to break away and on penalty kicks he showed his balance by tying his chance as Maple Grove advanced to his first appearance in the Final Four.

Moore’s rise in this case was a common theme for the best football team for the area boys. In the play-offs, Moore found himself on the scoresheet at least twice in each game until the state semifinals, where he only scored once.

In the Class C Section VI quarterfinals against Westfield / Brocton, Moore scored the first four goals of the race and then added an assist in the second half; in the semifinals against Portville scored the first goal and had two assists; in the section final against Lafayette International he had one goal and one assist; then to Keshequas scored twice in the regulations.

The Red Dragons season ended with a 16-3-0 record after the 5-2 loss to Maple Hill of Section II in the state semifinals.

It looked like Moore and his teammates would be held off scoring after the first half, but the Red Dragons attack came out determined to find the net after the break. RJ Helt hit the first for the Red Dragons, but Moore was right behind him after making some threatening runs, he finally sent a kick after the Maple Hill goalkeeper to bring Maple Grove inside a goal. The only goal was all Moore could muster, but his presence in the second half made Maple Hill worry if he would make it to the state finals.

Even on a brilliant all-inclusive team like Maple Grove, there is no doubt that the Red Dragons would not have reached as far as they did without Moore. His contribution to the attack was more than impressive as he scored 29 goals and added 13 assists, leading Maple Grove in both categories. The other top scorer at Maple Grove was second Keegan Richel with 13 goals and senior Helt had one less assist at 12. Moore either scored or assisted at 55% of the Red Dragons 76 goals this season.

During the regular season, Moore dominated the Central Division of the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association to help the Red Dragons capture another league title with an 8-1-0 record. In the league game, Moore scored a hat trick in four games and had points in all but one game. His excellent play gave him a place in the First Team of the Central Division.

Of Moore’s five hat-tricks of the season, the sweetest came against league runner-up Chautauqua Lake. In the first game of the season for the Thunderbirds and Red Dragons, Maple Grove closed out 1-0 at home. With the league title online at Chautauqua Lake in the second meeting, Moore used his attacking speed and instincts to find the net three times to secure the league title with a 4-0 victory.

For all these reasons, Maple Grove junior Eli Moore is the 2021 Boys’ Best Football Player, Post-Journal / OBSERVER.

With another year left, there is no doubt that Moore will continue to add to his impressive resume as Maple Grove tries to make another race for the state title.