California International Marathon Expected to Bring $ 10 Million to Sacramento – CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Thousands of athletes hit Sacramento tonight ahead of the 38th annual California International Marathon. The race, which took a year off due to the pandemic, is now a much-needed multi-million dollar incentive for local businesses.

With 9,000 runners and 1,000 relay runners in the area, businesses are already starting to see an increase in sales.

READ MORE: ‘Thousands of dollars in damages;’ Sacramento Sideshow Organizer Arrested in North Natomas

It’s not just hotels and restaurants, but other businesses especially along the racetrack are seeing an influx of customers.

Because the course goes through Folsom, Orangevale, Fair Oaksjust to name a few of them not just downtown Sacramento that is taking advantage of the crowds.

READ MORE: City Council Tracy to consider appointing new city manager at next council meeting

With over 10,000 runners in the city, the estimated financial impact for the region is in the $ 10 million area.

This comes from a combination of around 7,500 hotel reservations as well as other forms of tourism and dining.

Set to launch at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, the racetrack is already buzzing with emotions from the runners and their families.

MORE NEWS: The demolition of the bridge will close 80 interstates in Solano county overnight

For information on which roads will be closed or blocked, you can read our article, here, addressing these specific concerns.