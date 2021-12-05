International
Cancellation of emergency cardiac surgery in Manitoba “unconscious”: ICU doctor
All non-urgent heart surgeries scheduled for this week have been temporarily canceled in Manitoba.
In a statement sent by email late Friday, a Shared Health spokesman said the decision was made to ensure there is sufficient capacity of the intensive care unit throughout the system going on the weekend.
There have been ongoing patient flow problems and staffing challenges that have been exacerbated by patient demands, the statement said.
Three proceedings were canceled on Friday, according to the spokesman.
Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, a physician in the intensive care unit and cardiac anesthesiologist in St. Louis. Boniface Hospital, said the cancellations have occurred intermittently over the past two years.
There are currently more than 230 patients on the cardiac surgery waiting list, he said, 80 of whom have waited longer than national standards for the longest possible waiting period for patients.
More than 60 patients on that list are in the sickest category, he said.
“These patients can not wait for heart surgery. And honestly, what is happening is triage,” he said in an interview with the CBC on Saturday.
“We are not treating patients with COVID patients, they are being admitted to the ICU and they are just delaying cardiac surgery, and it is clear, it is clear and it is indisputable that people are dying on the waiting list for cardiac surgery.”
Heart disease worsens over time, so by the time patients come for surgery, they are sicker because of the unacceptable time they have been waiting, he said.
“I think this is unconscious.”
He added that there is also a “profound psychological impact” on some patients arriving at the hospital, only to find that their surgery has been canceled.
“Patients are not being offered the ability to get out of the province and the current situation has frustrated the entire care community,” he said.
“We knew it was coming. We appealed to the government and all levels of the system leadership to plan for this,” he said.
Jacobsohn said he believes, in a public health care system, there should be public accountability when people die on a waiting list.
Details of the Task Force come: minister
The cancellations come as dozens of patients have been relocated to other hospitals in Manitoba to make way for Winnipeg hospitals during the province’s fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.
Earlier Friday, Shared Health said 62 patients had been relocated to facilities in other health districts, including 41 patients relocated from Winnipeg. Twenty-one others have been transferred from the Interlake-Eastern health region.
As of Thursday, 98 people were in the Manitoba ICU.
Shared Health said urgent heart surgeries are not affected. The operations planned for next week are being reviewed.
On Friday, Manitoba’s health minister said a timeline for clearing the province’s growing number of surgeries and diagnostic procedures is under way.
Audrey Gordon said the province will also report publicly on the progress of that timeline and set up a working group to address the issue.
The government announced the creation of this task force weeks ago, but did not provide further details about it.
He initially promised to reveal those details after the November 23 throne speech, and then postponed the announcement to happen until the end of this week.
Now, the discovery is scheduled for next Wednesday, Gordon said, adding that it was delayed due to a planning problem with surgeons in the task force.
Recommendations for setting a timeline, reporting on its progress, and setting up a working group come from Doctors Manitoba.
The advocacy group estimates that the number of delayed operations and procedures in the province is now at 136,000 and is growing.
Later Friday, NDP health critic Uzoma Asagw criticized Gordon for delaying the working group announcement so many times.
“Manitobans have a right to know when they will be able to finally have access to life-saving, life-changing diagnostic surgeries and tests,” said Union Station MLA.
“And now all she has done is delay those anxieties, delay the pain of the people, delay the worries of the people for the duration of the weekend and next week.”
Meanwhile, the long-standing shortage of nursing in Manitoba has worsened as the pandemic lingers.
Vacancy rates for nursing positions now hover around 20 percent in some of the province’s health regions.
One of the highest rates is in the Northern Health Region, which is reported as the vacancy rate of 25.2 percent as of November 1st.
The southern health region rate was 21.2 per cent at the end of September, while the Winnipeg health region reported a job vacancy rate of 17.3 per cent since October.
