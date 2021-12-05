The Indian Army kills 15 villagers in Nagaland state, confusing them with militants





Angry villagers have set fire to army vehicles in protest as more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s far northeastern region. Main points: Soldiers fired on a truck killing six, after receiving information about insurgent movements

Soldiers fired on a truck killing six, after receiving information about insurgent movements When angry villagers set fire to two army vehicles, soldiers fired at them, killing nine others.

When angry villagers set fire to two army vehicles, soldiers fired at them, killing nine others. An Indian military statement said it “deeply regrets” the incident and its aftermath. Nagaland’s top elected official, Neiphiu Rio, ordered an investigation into the killings, which took place on Saturday. He wrote on Twitter: “The unfortunate incident that led to the killing of civilians in Oting is very reprehensible.” An army officer said soldiers shot at a truck after receiving information about an insurgent movement in the area and killing six people. As angry villagers set fire to two army vehicles, soldiers fired on them, killing nine other people, the officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters. A soldier was also killed in the clash with protesters, he said. An Indian military statement said it “deeply regrets” the incident and its aftermath, adding that “the cause of the unfortunate loss of life is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken according to the law”. A local community leader said soldiers killed the miners. ( AP: Arthur Yirmiyan ) “Security forces suffered serious injuries in the incident, including a soldier who was wounded,” he added. The statement said “credible intelligence” on insurgent movements indicated that a “specific operation was planned” in Nagaland’s Mon district. Why China built this model on a massive scale China is preparing for another battle to regain lost lands. Read more Insurgents often cross into Myanmar after attacking Indian government forces in the remote area. Nyamtow Konyak, a local community leader, said those killed were coal miners. India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the “unfortunate incident” and said the state government would investigate the killings. The army officer said the soldiers had set up an ambush a week after it was discovered that insurgents were planning to attack soldiers in the area, 400 kilometers east of Gauhat, the capital of Assam state. Government forces are battling dozens of ethnic insurgent groups in the Far East of India, whose demands range from independent homeland to maximum autonomy within India. AP

