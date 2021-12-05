Woody-Mhitik: Winnipeg tree carving finds new home in local museum after crash

Woody-Mhitik, a tree carving that once stood in the Winnipegs Bois-des-Esprits forest, officially has a new home in the Le Muse de Saint-Boniface Museum.

The carved spiritual tree fell last August, largely due to natural decay.

On Saturday, just a few months later, the museum and the Save Our Seine organization held a public presentation of the three-legged carving in its new home.

Walter Mirosh, one of Woody-Mhitik’s engravers, said he is very proud.

We know he has given a lot of pleasure to all the people who come to the forest, breathe all the good air, he said.

Mirosh added that he hopes everyone who comes to see the sculpture in the museum will enjoy it as much as he has carved Woody-Mhitik.

HISTORY OF SCRIPTING

Woody-Mhitik was an elm tree and had Dutch elm disease and was planned to be cut down and the elm beetle had to be destroyed, Mirosh said.

He said they managed to capture the forestry department, which was told they could save the tree as long as they removed all the bark, so they did.

Mirosh noted that they carved the sculpture over a two-year period more than 15 years ago, with something interesting happening when they carved the eyes.

We marked where the eyes were, but did not carve them. We just kept carving for this two week period, he said.

Mirosh added that when it was time to start carving the eyes, he told the other engraver, Robert Leclair, that it was time for Woody to see what he had in the woods.

Just then he took the other hammer and chisel and started carving the eye, but before that there was all sorts of noise in the woods, Mirosh said.

Ducks were jumping, geese were falling, frogs were jumping. You call, everything was in this forest. As soon as it started, the first blow with his hammer on the chisel, carving the eye all the noise in the woods ceased. This caused the hair on the back of the head to rise upwards.

He said as soon as Leclair finished carving the eye all the noise in the woods started again.

That was really releasing a woody spirit into this forest, Mirosh said.

He added that they decided to carve the second eye a week later.

Of course, the first blow to the other eye stopped all the noise in the woods, Mirosh said, adding that the noise started again about halfway through the second eye carving.

I told Robert, this wooden soul saw everything he wanted with his first eye and now has both eyes. He can see everything.

– With files from CTV Zachary Kitchen.