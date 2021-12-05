Pope Francis returns to Lesbos, Greece, prays for action on migrant crisisExBulletin



LESBOS, Greece Pope Francis returned to the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday to offer relief to migrants in a refugee camp and to blow up what he said was European indifference and self-interest “punishing those who are on the edge. “

“Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francesco said at the Mavrovouni camp, a group of white UN containers by the sea surrounded by barbed wire and wrapped in clothes hanging from the lines.

Arriving at the camp, a masked Francesco spent his time walking along the barricades, petting children and babies on the head and posing for selfies. He gave a “thumbs up” after being serenaded by African women singing a welcome song.

It was Francesco’s second trip to Lesbos in five years and he complained that little had changed since 2016, when Lesbos was at the heart of a massive wave of migration to Europe and Francesco brought home 12 Syrian Muslim refugees aboard the papal plane. .

This concrete gesture of solidarity had raised hopes among the current residents of the Lesbos camp, many of whom had given birth here as they waited for their asylum applications to be considered and saw in Francesco’s visit a chance to finally get out.

“It is a grace for us that the Pope is coming here. We have a lot of problems here as refugees, a lot of suffering,” said Enice Kiaku from Congo, whose 2-year-old son was born in Lesbos. . But, like little Guilain, she has no identity documents and is trapped.

“The Pope’s arrival here makes us feel blessed because we hope the Pope will take us with him because we are suffering here,” Kiaku said as he waited in a tent for the Pope to arrive.

But no such papal transfer was announced this time, although during the first part of Francesco’s trip to Cyprus, the Vatican announced that 12 migrants who had crossed from the separatist Turkish Cypriot north would be relocated to Italy in the coming weeks. Cypriot officials said a total of 50 would eventually be sent.

Francesco’s five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece has been dominated by the issue of migrants and Francesco’s call for European countries to stop building walls, fueling fear and shutting down “those in greatest need knocking on our door”.

“I urge every man and woman, all of us, to overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills, the cynical disregard that punishes those on the edge with death!” he said. “Let us stop ignoring reality, let us stop constantly shifting responsibility, let us not pass on the issue of migration to others, as if it did not matter to anyone and it was just a useless burden to be carried on one’s shoulders by someone other!

He denounced that the Mediterranean Sea, “the cradle of so many civilizations,” had turned into a huge graveyard where smuggled ships full of desperate people sank. “Let us not allow our sea (mare nostrum) to turn into a desert sea of ​​death (mare mortuum),” he said.

Sitting in front of him in a tent by the water was Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and potential refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and Congo, among other countries.

“It’s a strong message of hope and responsibility from Lesbos to the international community,” she said.

The camp, where the tents were only recently replaced with containers, is in fact a temporary detention center awaiting construction on the island of a “closed controlled facility”, essentially a detention camp. These new camps, which are funded by the European Union, are already operating on three other Greek islands, Samos, Leros and Kos.

Francesco listened intently as one of the camp residents, Christian Tango Mukaya, a father of three from Congolese, thanked him for his show of solidarity and appeal to Europe to allow refugees in. Mukaya lost track of his wife and their third child on their journey and hopes his visibility with the Pope can reunite them.

“We always have this hope that one day we will all be together again. That the family can be together again,” he told the Associated Press on the eve of Francesco’s arrival.

“We hope that the arrival of the Pope can bring change. Change,” he said. “As for our situation, we would like a better life. We ask the Pope to help us, to speak on our behalf in Europe, to help us.”

Francesco’s visit to Lesbos was the highlight of his five-day trip, recalling his 2016 visit with the Orthodox leadership when he cried over the plight of stuffed asylum seekers in a camp that eventually burned down last year.

More than 1 million people, many of them fleeing the wars in Iraq and Syria, crossed from Turkey to Greece during 2015 and 2016, with Lesbos the busiest point of Greek passage. The flow may have slowed in Lesbos, but it has not stopped and anti-immigrant sentiment in Greece and beyond has only solidified in the following years, with the last flash point at the Polish EU border with Belarus.

Greece has recently built a steel wall along a section of the Greek-Turkish land border and is stopping ships transporting migrants from the Turkish side. She denies allegations that she is carrying out summary deportations of migrants arriving in Greek territory, but human rights groups say many such offenses have occurred.

Ahead of Sunday’s ban by Francesco, human rights groups have stepped up their criticism of the treatment of migrants from Greece and tougher migration policies among the 27 EU members.

Amnesty International said the new EU-funded detention camps on the Greek islands were at odds with Athens’ commitments to provide international protection to those in need.

“Under international and EU law, asylum seekers should be detained only as a last resort,” Amnesty said. “As we feared, the Greek authorities are hiding behind the legally vague concept of so-called closed closed centers to illegally deprive asylum seekers of their liberty.”

The rights group urged Greece to “urgently withdraw this decision and lift the restrictions”.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi defended Greece’s response in a statement Sunday, saying it had responded “selflessly” to the 2015 crisis and was continuing to provide asylum seekers with protection. But she urged the EU to do more to help front-line countries like Greece that carry a disproportionate burden while “those who exploit other human beings are rewarded”.