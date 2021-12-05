Israel seeks a tough line against Iran in nuclear talks

Talks in Vienna resumed last week after a hiatus of more than five months and were the first in which Iran’s new hardline government participated.

European and American negotiators expressed disappointment with Iran’s stances and questioned whether the talks would succeed.

Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the JCPOA, saying it has not gone so far as to halt the country’s nuclear program and does not address what it sees as hostile Iranian military activity throughout the region. .

Remarkable voices in Israel are now showing that the US withdrawal, especially without an emergency plan for the continued development of Iran’s nuclear plan, was a mistake. But the new Israeli government has maintained a stance similar to that of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rejecting a return to the original agreement and calling for diplomacy to be accompanied by military pressure on Iran.

I urge any country negotiating with Iran in Vienna to take a strong line and make it clear to Iran that they can not enrich uranium and negotiate at the same time, Bennett told his cabinet Sunday. Iran must start paying a price for its violations.

Following the collapse of the agreements, Iran increased its nuclear activities. Iran now enriches small amounts of uranium up to 60% purity, a short step from the 90% weapons scale levels. Iran also spins advanced centrifuges banned by the deal, and its uranium reserves now far exceed the deal limits.

For now, Iran is showing no signs of retreating. Its chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, suggested over the weekend that Iran plans to provide a third list of demands to its counterparts. These will include proposed reparations after two requests pages last week.

Any sanctions that contradict and do not comply with the (agreement) should be lifted immediately, Bagheri Kani told Al-Jazeera. All sanctions that have been imposed or re-imposed under the so-called United States maximum pressure campaign should be lifted immediately.

As Iran’s new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, campaigns for the lifting of sanctions, there is a sense that his negotiators are now campaigning for their maximum pressure.

Last week, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran has begun enriching uranium to 20% purity at its underground facility in Fordo, a place where the deal barred any enrichment.

And over the weekend, Iran said it had tested a surface-to-air missile defense system near its Natanz nuclear facility. Late Saturday, people leaving nearby saw a light in the sky and heard a loud bang.

Any threat from enemies will face a decisive and decisive response, state TV quoted Lt. Cmdr. said Ali Moazeni.

President Joe Biden has said that America is ready to re-enter the deal, although the US is not a direct participant in the last round of talks due to Washington’s withdrawal. Instead, US negotiators were in close proximity and were briefed by other participants, including the three European powers, China and Russia.

Although Israel is not a party to the negotiations, it has decided to maintain lines of communication with its American and European allies during the talks, which will resume this week.

Israeli spy chief David Barnea left for Washington late Saturday on an unannounced trip, and Defense Secretary Benny Gantz leaves Wednesday for meetings with US counterpart Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was in London and Paris last week to discuss talks with Israel’s European allies.

Bennett said Israel was using the time between rounds to persuade the Americans to use a different tool against Iran’s nuclear program, without elaborating. Israel and the US are widely believed to have conducted covert operations against Iranian nuclear personnel and infrastructure in an effort to sabotage the program.

The current Israeli government opposes a return to the 2015 agreement, seeking instead an agreement that addresses other Iranian military behavior, such as its missile program and support for anti-Israel militant groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel also supports a credible military threat against Iran as leverage.

A senior State Department official said negotiators expected Iran to show seriousness in the talks. He said both Russia and China, important trading points for Iran, which have traditionally taken a softer line in their relations with the country, walked out of talks last week concerned about the prospects for a deal.

“Every passing day is a day when we come to the conclusion that they do not intend to return to the JCPOA in the short term,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to inform reporters about the US assessment. He said Iran could use the talks as a cover to continue building its nuclear program, which it could then use as leverage.

European negotiators also expressed disappointment with the Iranians. Senior diplomats from Germany, Britain and France said Iran has quickly stepped up its nuclear program and withdrawn diplomatic progress.

It is unclear how these new gaps can be closed in a realistic time frame based on Iranian drafts, they said.

Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful. However, US intelligence agencies and international inspectors say Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Non-proliferation experts fear any deviation could push Iran to even more extreme measures in an effort to force the West to remove sanctions.