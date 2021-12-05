Anger spread in northeast India after security forces killed 14 civilians





Protests and clashes erupted Sunday in northeastern India after 14 civilians were killed by soldiers, one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in recent years in a region long devastated by rebellions and ethnic divisions. Eight of the civilians were killed when a truck transporting returning coal miners was mistakenly ambushed late Saturday by security forces seeking insurgents in the Tiru area of ​​Nagaland state, along the border with Myanmar, according to local officials. The Indian military said the soldiers had responded to credible intelligence reports about the insurgent movement, which often crosses into Myanmar after attacking soldiers. News of the killings spread rapidly on social media and prompted residents in the area to attack the troops and set fire to two military vehicles. After an Indian soldier was killed during protests and street fighting, security forces opened fire on the crowds, resulting in the killing of five other people on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, another civilian was killed by government forces after protesters entered an Indian Army camp. In a statement referring to the host on Saturday, the Indian military said: The incident and its consequences are deeply bad. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated to the highest degree and appropriate action will be taken according to the law.

For decades, India’s far northeastern region, made up of eight states linked to the rest of the country via a relatively narrow strip of land north of Bangladesh, has been rocked by separatist uprisings led by local militant organizations. The campaigns of these groups ranged from the push for more autonomy to the demand for full independence. Violence had dropped in the region bordering Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar as India built a heavy military presence and signs a peace agreement in 2015 with separatist groups. But clashes there have become more frequent in recent months, including July, when five police officers were killed and dozens of other officers and civilians were injured in a clash at a long-disputed border crossing between the states of Assam and Mizoram. The killings of civilians in Nagaland over the weekend raised fears that the violence could escalate further. Local tribal leaders said Sunday that the miners were returning home to the village of Oting, in the Mon district, when a truck carrying them was ambushed. As anger over the killings erupted, authorities in the region shut down mobile internet and messaging services to stop the spread of rumors, officials said.

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah, who is in charge of internal security, said he was concerned about the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of those killed. IN a post on Twitter, Mr Shah pledged a full investigation to ensure justice for the victims’ families. Toshi Ao, a law professor at Delhi University who is from Nagaland, said the state had been slowly recovering from decades of unrest and had begun to attract tourists as more peaceful conditions prevailed in recent years. People were trying to move forward, the professor said. But incidents like these reappear in the memory of the history of atrocities committed against civilians. It was a big mistake on the part of the security forces, he added.

