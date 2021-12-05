Pope Francis laments that for immigrants little has changed

LESBOS, Greece Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of his papacy’s final moments, seeking to raise the plight of immigrants, what he called a sinking of civilization, at the highest level in the world. concerns, along with pandemic and climate change.

It has been five years since I visited this country, Francesco said in a tent overlooking the camp, where he passed through white United Nations containers that served as homes for asylum seekers. In 2016, he took 12 refugees with him to Rome. This time, he offered comfort and solidarity to the families trapped there for years. After all this time, he added, we see that little has changed regarding the issue of migration.

Francesco’s remarks came in the wake of one of the culminating, and in many ways culminating, episodes of a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece aimed at renewing the focus on migration, an issue he has never wavered in despite world attention. has fallen. And when the world paid attention to him, it was usually the opposite of what he had hoped.