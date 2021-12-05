International
Pope Francis laments that for immigrants little has changed
LESBOS, Greece Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of his papacy’s final moments, seeking to raise the plight of immigrants, what he called a sinking of civilization, at the highest level in the world. concerns, along with pandemic and climate change.
It has been five years since I visited this country, Francesco said in a tent overlooking the camp, where he passed through white United Nations containers that served as homes for asylum seekers. In 2016, he took 12 refugees with him to Rome. This time, he offered comfort and solidarity to the families trapped there for years. After all this time, he added, we see that little has changed regarding the issue of migration.
Francesco’s remarks came in the wake of one of the culminating, and in many ways culminating, episodes of a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece aimed at renewing the focus on migration, an issue he has never wavered in despite world attention. has fallen. And when the world paid attention to him, it was usually the opposite of what he had hoped.
Migrant flows have spurred nationalist and populist growth in Catholic-majority countries such as Italy and Poland. Hungary has claimed that its anti-immigrant policies and border towers protect Christian culture. And as Europe’s populist season has somewhat diminished, a hard-line politically acceptable line against asylum seekers has penetrated the status quo.
The migrant crackdown has emerged as an election issue in recent weeks in France, a country with a lower percentage of migrants than many of its neighbors, even though desperate people have died trying to cross the English Channel. Britain, their destination, has taken steps to keep them out.
Belarus used migrants as pioneers to destabilize the European Union on its eastern border, where Poland, far from welcoming them, fought them with water cannons in the cold. Barbed wire demarcating borders and blockade, in an effort to keep away the politically destabilizing waves of migrants, has shifted surveillance and detention of migrants to often brutal camps off the continent.
Beyond that, concerns about the coronavirus and the new Omicron variant have led to travel restrictions and more fear of outsiders.
Through all this, Francesco has remained steadfast, even though his calls to welcome foreigners have become increasingly incompatible.
On Sunday, he argued that the unresolved reality of the issue exposed both the failure of the detention measures and the need for a coordinated global response. He denounced a killing indifference in Europe, which he said has shown a cynical disregard that punishes those on the edge with death.
He called European proposals for raising funds for measures to keep migrants at bay worrying and, addressing young children in tents and calling for images of dead children exploded on shores in recent years, said that due to of the departure of Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, the cradle of so many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death.
Around him at Camp Mavrovouni, Greek police and military officers stood guard over white gravel corridors lined with prefabricated buildings with black-painted stencil addresses.
Outside the doors, asylum seekers left sandals and wheelchairs, piles of water bottles and bicycles. They cared for their children and ignored stray dogs, looking towards the white tent where the Pope spoke, just above the camp by the sea.
Before Francesco arrived, Camille Mobaki, 31, who said he had escaped persecution in the Republic of Congo, waited in line to enter the tent. I’m waiting to see if the Pope can take some of us to Italy, said Mr Mobaki, who has been in Lesbos for two years, and said his asylum applications had been rejected twice.
Inside the tent, Voldi Lang Lubaki, 11, sat with her parents and sister. She said she had no idea if the popes meant they could leave.
Maybe yes, maybe no, I hope so, she said. Asked where she wanted to go, she replied: Wherever the Pope tells me.
Neither the Pope nor the Vatican announced any new transfers from Lesbos, though days ago, while Francesco was in Cyprus, the Vatican said the 12 migrants held there would be relocated to Italy in the coming weeks. Cypriot officials have said the 50 will eventually leave the island as part of the deal.
In the years following the popes’ initial visit to Moria, the dreaded camp at Lesbos that tarnished the island’s name, formerly famous for its ancient lyric poets, grew to 20,000 people. Moria became known for abuses, violence, sexual assaults, general degraded living conditions and subsequent restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Some of the migrants set fire to the camp in September last year, destroying it and leaving 12,000 people, mostly Afghans, who had lived there homeless.
Now, only about 2,000 migrants live in Lesbos, in what Greek government officials have warned of as a major improvement and indicator that Greece is meeting the needs of migrants.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who addressed Francesco on Sunday, called his visit a strong message of hope and responsibility conveyed from Lesbos to the international community.
But the camp is temporary until a de facto EU-paid detention center is built. Such centers operate on three other Greek islands, in Leros, Kos and Samos, across a narrow strait from Turkey.
Last year, while the detention center in Samos was being built in the center of the island, Jalila Sarhan, 57, from Syria, perched on a hill overlooking the overcrowded camps called the Jungle, which competed with Morian for the most immigrant gloomy in Europe. kampin.
It’s very cold and we get sick, she said, as people around her were chopping firewood or clay stoves. The women, many of them pregnant, were watching the thousands of children wandering up and down the hill.
This camp was evacuated this year. But moving people to various detention centers and islands, the Greek government has acknowledged, is not a solution.
It’s a problem that is here to stay, not just for Greece, but for Europe, said Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a Greek lawmaker, in an interview in Athens last year when he was deputy minister of migration. He blamed his predecessors in the left-wing Syriza government, who said they ignored the security dimension of what they treated as a purely humanitarian issue.
The current government has instead hit, erecting a wall along part of the country’s land border with Turkey and seizing boats transporting migrants from Turkish waters.
Human rights groups have accused Greek border agents of brutalizing migrants and forcing them into Turkey. Last week, a lawmaker from the European Union who works as a translator for the Bloc border agency, Frontex, accused Greek border guards of confusing him with an asylum seeker, attacking him and then forcing him to enter Turkey along with dozens of others. immigrants.
In Lesbos, the government spent days clearing the camp before Francesco’s arrival.
Why is the Pope going to this part of the camp? asked Ramat Ababsi, 25, who watched in amazement the activity around the tent on the hill. An Afghan asylum seeker who said he had been in Lesbos for three years, Mr. Ababsi said some of the prefabricated containers stored by police were unused, and in fact some were empty, filled only with bunk frames. The bad situation is on the other side, he said, pointing to a section behind him. The Pope has to go there.
But wherever Francesco has gone, he has prayed to a reluctant world to open its eyes to the reality that asylum seekers face.
It is an illusion to think that it is enough to defend ourselves safely, to defend ourselves from those in greatest need who knock on our door, said Francesco, adding: Let me repeat: History teaches us this lesson, but we have not learned it him.
