5 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI were reported on Saturday

The Chief of the Island’s Public Health Office Prince Edward announced on Saturday five new cases of COVID-19.

One individual is in their 70s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 40s and one is under 12 years old.

Two of the cases are related to travel and are isolated. Two of the cases are contacts of a previous case and have been isolated. One of the cases is a close contact of a case and the tracking of contacts is taking place.

One of the cases is a student at La-Belle-Cloche cole and all close contacts are being contacted by public health with isolation and testing instructions. Testing will start on Sunday and further instructions will be given at that time. The school will be thoroughly cleaned on Sunday.

New exposure announcements

The province also announced new exposure announcements in Souris:

Eastern Kings Sportsplex (Veterans Memorial Highway 203) on Sunday, November 28, between 3 and 4:10 p.m.

Co-op Souris (Main Street 85) on Sunday, November 28, between 4:15 and 4:45 p.m.

Eastern Kings Sportsplex (Veterans Memorial Highway 203) on Wednesday, December 1st, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who has been to these places during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a testing clinic to be tested and monitored for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms occur, individuals should be retested.

Anyone who has been to these places during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms appear, they should visit a testing clinic.

The test will be available Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Charlottetown Clinic from 8 p.m. until 12 p.m.

There is also a flight exposure notice:

Air Canada Flight 8218 departed from Montreal on Thursday, December 2nd and arrived in Charlottetown on Friday, December 3rd.

Anyone who has traveled on this flight should closely monitor the symptoms of COVID-19 and if they occur, visit a test site.

There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and there have been 387 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

All are encouraged to follow routine preventive measures: