



Gambian opposition candidates have rejected preliminary results from Saturday’s historic vote in the West African country suggesting that incumbent President Adama Barrow easily won re-election. According to official results announced by the election commission, Barrow leads by a considerable margin of more than 200,000 votes. In 2016, Barrow ousted former President Yahya Jammeh, who is accused of human rights abuses and corruption. Saturday’s vote is being seen as a key test of stability as it was the first since Jammeh was forced into exile after refusing to concede defeat and was the first vote in 27 years without him on the ballot. Later Sunday, the commission reported the final results: Barrows’s main opponent, United Democratic Party leader Ousainou Darboe, won 238,253 votes, compared to 457,519 incumbent presidents. The total number of votes cast amounted to 859,567 less than the more than 962,000 who had registered to vote. Darboe and two other opposition candidates Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress and independent candidate Essa Faal told reporters Sunday evening that they were concerned about the excessive delay in announcing the final results. They also said that agents and their representatives had raised a number of issues at polling stations and had not approved some results. Darboe, who was once Barrows’s mentor, ran against Jammeh in three previous elections but was arrested in 2016 and barred from running. Barrow, who had not previously held office, stayed in Darboe’s place and later appointed him to his cabinet, only to form a breakaway party in 2019. Also that year, Barrow rejected the campaign promise to serve only as a short-term transitional leader for three years, leading to large-scale protests. In September, he was criticized for forming a political alliance with the former Jammehs party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC). Barrow has recently been criticized for failing to make public the final report of a truth, reconciliation and reparations commission investigating human rights abuses under the Jammehs regime. Critics say it was a calculated move to save him from being forced to take action on the reports’ recommendations, potentially ousting the Jammeh supporters he was facing ahead of the election. Seedy Njie, a deputy spokesman for the Barrows National Peoples (NPP) party, could not be reached for comment. Nana-Jo Ndow, founder of an NGO campaigning against enforced disappearances and brief executions whose father disappeared under the Jammehs regime in 2013, said the alliance showed where Barrows’s priorities lie. She also said that his refusal to resign prematurely was an indication that he would not fulfill everything he promised. Jammeh himself rejected the alliance with the Barrows party and instead rejected his support after a coalition led by opposition candidate Kandeh, who is currently in third place according to official figures. Jammeh had spoken by telephone at some of Kandehs rallies, calling from exile to Equatorial Guinea. The Gambians voted by throwing marbles at the colored drum. The counting began shortly after polling stations closed at 17:00 GMT on Saturday. Other candidates included Khalifa Sallah of the People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism, which is currently in fourth place, and Abdoulie Jammeh, former director general of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, in sixth place.

