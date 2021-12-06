The PEI school will be closed for a week after two more COVID-19 cases





HALIFAX – Prince Edward Island announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, both related to the Ecole La-Belle-Cloche in Souris. The new cases bring the number of active cases on the island to 20. Dr. Heather Morrison, head of public health at PEI, says both new cases are students under the age of 12. This is the third case in the school confirmed over the weekend. Public health says the situation is considered a school-based outbreak. We expect more cases regarding this outbreak in the coming days, said Dr. Morrison. It is extremely important that anyone in the Souris area who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, be tested at a Health PEI clinic. This situation is a good reminder for everyone to adhere to the basics of public health, including staying home when sick, getting full vaccinations (if right), washing their hands often, and wearing a mask in places. internal public. The Ecole La-Belle-Cloche will be closed from Monday 6 December to Friday 10 December to allow time for deep cleaning, testing and to limit further spread of the virus. The childcare center, after-school program and community center at the school will be closed until at least Wednesday, December 8th. Online learning will also start on Wednesday. Public Health says close contacts will be contacted and advised regarding testing and isolation requirements. Those identified as close contacts are required to be tested at a Health PEI in-service testing clinic on Monday, December 6 at 64 Park St. in Charlottetown between 8:00 and 16:00 or in Montague at 14 Rosedale Rd. between 9:30 and 14:00 All students and other staff who have not been identified as close contacts and have no symptoms of COVID-19 are required to be tested at the Ecole La-Belle-Cloche on Monday. They are also required to isolate themselves until they receive test results. Testing for asymptomatic individuals is also available on Monday, December 6 in the Wood Islands, the former weigh-in station near the ferry terminal, between 10:00 and 12:00 and between 15:00 and 17:00. NEW EXPOSURES TO COVID-19 There are two new announcements for public exposure: Saturday, December 4: Eastern Kings Sportsplex (Veterans Memorial Highway 203, Souris) between 7:00 and 10:25

Northumberland Arena (1251 Gladstone Road, Murray River) between 11:00 and 12:30 Anyone at potential exposure sites during the specified time who is not fully vaccinated should be tested for COVID-19. Individuals should also continue to monitor symptoms for 14 days after exposure and be re-tested if symptoms occur. Anyone at potential exposure sites during the specified times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure and if any symptoms occur, they should be tested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/p-e-i-school-to-close-for-one-week-after-two-more-covid-19-cases-1.5694527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos