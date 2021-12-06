Norodom Ranariddh, royal player in Cambodian politics, has died at the age of 77





Prince Norodom Ranariddh of Cambodia, a son and brother of kings who shared the post of prime minister until he was overthrown in a coup, died on November 29 in France. He was 77 years old. His death was announced on Facebook by Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith. No cause was given, but Prince Ranariddh had been ill since he was seriously injured in 2018 in a car accident in which his wife, Ouk Phalla, was killed. Prime Minister Hun Sen, the man who overthrew Prince Ranariddh in a coup and suppressed his political party, said in a statement that he was heartbroken for the loss of one of the noble royal figures who had sharp will, was extremely intelligent and loyal to the nation, religion and the monarchy. Bearing a striking resemblance to his popular and charismatic father, King Norodom Sihanouk, the prince went through a wave of royal sentiment to win the 1993 United Nations-sponsored election.

The election followed the 1991 Paris Peace Accords that formally ended Cambodia’s nearly ten-year civil war. Before the civil war, 1.7 million people were killed from 1975 to 1979 during the genocide under communist Khmer Rouge. Electoral rival of Prince Ranariddhs, z. Hun Sen, a fierce former Khmer Rouge soldier who led a Vietnam-backed communist government in Phnom Penh, refused to accept the election results and threatened to resume fighting. In a compromise, Prince Ranariddh was appointed first prime minister, Mr Hun Sen was appointed second prime minister, and government ministries were split between officials from their two parties, the royal Funcinpec and the Cambodian Communist People’s Party.

A law professor who had been educated in France and had taught there, Prince Ranariddh was not fit to lead in the harsh political landscape of post-Cambodian Cambodia. Mr. Hun Sen, although nominally second in command, easily maneuvered him.

He had to work through the communist state apparatus, including the army and security forces, all tightly under the control of his no less communist partner and rival, said in an email Lao Mong Hay, a leading Cambodian political analyst. In 1997, two private men’s armies clashed in a two-day battle on the streets of Phnom Penh; Prince Ranariddh, who had fled to France, was ousted as co-prime minister and Mr Hun Sen declared himself the ship’s sole captain. Dozens of senior Funcinpecs officials and military commanders were pursued and killed. Mr. Hun Sen remains in power today, a self-proclaimed man strong in what is in fact a one-party state. Prince Ranariddh returned from abroad in 1998 to lead a weakened opposition party. When he lost the election that year, he was named president of the National Assembly, a post he held until 2006. The prince renounced any claim to the throne by many qualified heirs, and in 2004, when his father abdicated, his half-brother Norodom Sihamoni was appointed king by a Council of the Throne, of which Prince Ranariddh was a member. None of the brothers inherited charisma and political skill from their fathers. King Sihamoni, who had been a dancer, reigns as a purely ceremonial monarch. Former King Sihanouk remained a revered figure in Cambodia until his death in 2012 at the age of 89. Prince Ranariddh’s political ups and downs continued. After being ousted as leader of Funcinpec in 2006, he founded the Norodom Ranariddh Party, was deported from an embezzlement sentence, was pardoned and returned to Cambodia.

He later formed another short-lived party, the Royal Peoples Community Party, then joined Funcinpec and was re-elected head of the party. The party never again challenged Mr. Hun Sen.

Norodom Ranariddh was born on January 2, 1944, the second son of King Sihanouk and his first wife, Phan Kanhol, a dancer associated with the royal court. The prince was sent to boarding school in Marseille, France, then received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Provence in 1968 and a law degree in 1969. He received a doctorate. at university in 1975, then took a post there in 1979 teaching constitutional law and political sociology. In 1983, after a coalition of opposition armies formed an armed resistance against the Vietnamese government installed by Mr. Hun Sens, Prince Ranariddh left his teaching career at the instigation of his father and became the leader of the royal forces, which he joined. gave the difficult name Funcinpec. . The name of the party is an acronym for the French words Front uni national pour un Cambodge indpendant, neutre, pacifique et coopratif, which translates as the United National Front for an Independent, Neutral, Peaceful, Economic and Cooperative Cambodia. Funcinpec became a political party in 1993. Prince Ranariddh has left behind a daughter, Norodom Rattana Devi; four sons, Norodom Chakravudh, Norodom Sihariddh, Norodom Sutharidh and Norodom Ranavong; his half-brother King Norodom Sihamoni; and some other half-brothers. He divorced his ex-wife, Norodom Marie, in 2010. Sun Narin contributed to reporting by Phnom Penh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/05/world/asia/prince-norodom-ranariddh-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos