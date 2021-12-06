Weather in Ottawa: Warning for winter storm in effect as the storm brings 15 cm of snow and cold rain

A messy mix of winter weather will create slippery driving, cycling and walking conditions in Ottawa for the start of the new work week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow before rainfall changes to icy rain.

“It’s kind of the first big slap in the face for this season,” Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said in an interview with CTV News Ottawa. “Monday morning’s trip will be affected.”

Snow began to fall in Ottawa just before 8 p.m., rapidly covering roads and sidewalks.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system tracing east along the Great Lakes will bring frozen snow and rain to the national capital region.

“In the late night until early morning, the snow will pass into a cold rain,” Flisfeder said in an interview Sunday afternoon.

“The amount of frozen rain is always very difficult to determine, but it will create really smooth road conditions, especially for morning trips. We expect the cold rain to last until around 7 or 8 in the morning. “

Flisfeder says that with temperatures rising on Monday, the rainfall will pass into the rain.

“There will not be much rainfall with this, but it will be conducive to bad driving conditions.”

The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban during the day for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets between 10:00 and 19:00.

City staff told councilors Sunday afternoon that the city forecasts 10 to 15 cm of snow, in addition to cold rain.

“Our teams will be called late in the evening (Sunday) to respond to the weather clearance and treatment of our main roads, sidewalks and winter cycling network before moving to secondary roads,” the update told advisers.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius on Monday evening.

Flisfeder says it will not be a rapid freezing situation, but it will still create slippery conditions.

“It will definitely be something to take care of on the road. Any untreated surface will be smooth overnight (Monday) night.”

Frozen rain warnings

Frozen rain warnings have also been issued for Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

The areas are expected to have 5 to 10 cm of snow on Sunday evening before switching to overnight frozen rain and rain until Monday morning.

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry’s Bay and Killaloe.

Some areas may see 10 to 20 cm of snow before rainfall returns to rain.

“Heavy snow will start this evening and will be mixed with ice cubes and frozen rain overnight. Total rainfall of 10 to 20 cm is expected before rainfall changes to rain early Monday morning,” Environment Canada said. in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“This winter storm is due to a low-pressure system that will track east along the Great Lakes tonight and Monday.”

Ottawa Forecast

The forecast calls for heavy snowfall starting Sunday evening. The snow will pass in the frozen rain mixed with ice cubes overnight. The amount of snow and ice pellets is 10 to 15 cm. Stable temperature close to minus 4 C, with cold wind that makes it feel like minus 7 at night.

On Monday there will be frozen rainfall that will vary in the morning rain. High 9 C.

Monday night will be cloudy and stormy. Overnight cleaning. Low temperature minus 10 C.

A mixture of sun and clouds is expected on Tuesday, with a temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and thunderstorms with the possibility of storms. E high minus 5 C.