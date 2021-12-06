International
Weather in Ottawa: Warning for winter storm in effect as the storm brings 15 cm of snow and cold rain
A messy mix of winter weather will create slippery driving, cycling and walking conditions in Ottawa for the start of the new work week.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow before rainfall changes to icy rain.
“It’s kind of the first big slap in the face for this season,” Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said in an interview with CTV News Ottawa. “Monday morning’s trip will be affected.”
Snow began to fall in Ottawa just before 8 p.m., rapidly covering roads and sidewalks.
Environment Canada says a low-pressure system tracing east along the Great Lakes will bring frozen snow and rain to the national capital region.
“In the late night until early morning, the snow will pass into a cold rain,” Flisfeder said in an interview Sunday afternoon.
“The amount of frozen rain is always very difficult to determine, but it will create really smooth road conditions, especially for morning trips. We expect the cold rain to last until around 7 or 8 in the morning. “
Flisfeder says that with temperatures rising on Monday, the rainfall will pass into the rain.
“There will not be much rainfall with this, but it will be conducive to bad driving conditions.”
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban during the day for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets between 10:00 and 19:00.
City staff told councilors Sunday afternoon that the city forecasts 10 to 15 cm of snow, in addition to cold rain.
“Our teams will be called late in the evening (Sunday) to respond to the weather clearance and treatment of our main roads, sidewalks and winter cycling network before moving to secondary roads,” the update told advisers.
Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius on Monday evening.
Flisfeder says it will not be a rapid freezing situation, but it will still create slippery conditions.
“It will definitely be something to take care of on the road. Any untreated surface will be smooth overnight (Monday) night.”
Frozen rain warnings
Frozen rain warnings have also been issued for Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.
The areas are expected to have 5 to 10 cm of snow on Sunday evening before switching to overnight frozen rain and rain until Monday morning.
Winter storm warnings
Winter storm warnings have been issued for Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry’s Bay and Killaloe.
Some areas may see 10 to 20 cm of snow before rainfall returns to rain.
“Heavy snow will start this evening and will be mixed with ice cubes and frozen rain overnight. Total rainfall of 10 to 20 cm is expected before rainfall changes to rain early Monday morning,” Environment Canada said. in a statement Sunday afternoon.
“This winter storm is due to a low-pressure system that will track east along the Great Lakes tonight and Monday.”
Ottawa Forecast
The forecast calls for heavy snowfall starting Sunday evening. The snow will pass in the frozen rain mixed with ice cubes overnight. The amount of snow and ice pellets is 10 to 15 cm. Stable temperature close to minus 4 C, with cold wind that makes it feel like minus 7 at night.
On Monday there will be frozen rainfall that will vary in the morning rain. High 9 C.
Monday night will be cloudy and stormy. Overnight cleaning. Low temperature minus 10 C.
A mixture of sun and clouds is expected on Tuesday, with a temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and thunderstorms with the possibility of storms. E high minus 5 C.
Sources
2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/winter-storm-expected-to-deliver-5-10-cm-of-snow-freezing-rain-to-ottawa-1.5693655
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]