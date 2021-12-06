2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday related to the Rollo Bay school

The Chief of the Island’s Public Health Office Prince Edward announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

They are both affiliated with a school in Rollo Bay.

“Both individuals are under the age of 12 and are students at coleLa-Belle-Cloche. This is the third case at this school announced this weekend and the situation is considered a school-based explosion,” a public health statement said. . office.

coleLa-Belle-Cloche will be closed from Monday, December. 6 to Friday, 10 December. Online tuition for students will begin on Wednesday.

Tracing of contracts is ongoing. ” The close contacts of these cases will be contacted and advised regarding the testing and isolation requirements “, it is said in the announcement.

All individuals identified as close contacts are required to be tested at the Health PEI Delivery Test Clinics tomorrow at Charlottetownat 64 Park St. Louis. between 08:00 and 16:00, or Montague at 14 Rosedale Rd. between 9:30 and 14:00.

Other students who have not been identified as close contacts and have no symptoms were asked to be tested at school on Monday.

“Those with adjectives starting from A to M are required to come for testing at 11:00 and those with adjectives starting from N to Z are required to come at 11:45,” the notice said. “Students and staff. “who are not close contacts are required to isolate themselves until they receive the test results and further guidance will be given by public health.”

Chief of Public Health Dr. Heather Morrison said more COVID-19 cases related to the school explosion are expected in the coming days. Islanders in the Souris area who experience any symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested, even if they are mild, she said.

There are new announcements for the public exposure on Saturday, December 4th:

Eastern Kings Sportsplex (Veterans Memorial Highway 203, Souris) between 7am. and 10:25 p.m.

Northumberland Arena (1251 Gladstone Road, Murray River) between 11:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who has been to these sites during these times and is not fully vaccinated should visit a testing clinic to be tested and monitored for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms occur, individuals should be retested.

Fully vaccinated individuals who were at these sites should monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms occur, they should visit the adrop-in testing clinic.

There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI