



Toronto Public Health (TPH) is recommending that Eastern-level public school students switch to online learning due to an ongoing investigation into COVID. Wilkinson Junior Public School students will switch from personal online tutoring starting Monday, as a precaution. The agency said it was recommending a complete removal from the school “to protect staff, students and the community”. Health officials said they have been in close contact and have been told to stay home and isolate themselves. It is unclear how long students will be moving to online learning. Read more: Ontario unveils winter testing strategy for COVID, to include “Holiday Blitz” The province recently announced that students from publicly funded schools will be provided with rapid antigen tests to take over the upcoming Winter Holidays. The story goes down the ad Each student will take five tests and must test themselves every three to four days during the break (every Monday and Thursday starting December 23). Participation in this effort is voluntary. Trends CNN fires presenter Chris Cuomo after helping his brother in the sexual harassment scandal

If Russia invades Ukraine, the return of the US could be over money Ontario reported 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the third day in a row, the number of cases has been over 1,000. Although the number of cases has been increasing in recent weeks, the number of hospitalizations and the number of persons in the ICU have remained relatively stable. 2/4: We recommend leaving school altogether as a precaution to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 departures within the school. – Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 5, 2021 4/4: We thank our school residents and communities who did their part to keep each other safe. Please proceed to:

Look for # COVID-19 signs and symptoms

Stay home if you are sick

Keep your distance and wear a mask

Get fully vaccinated if not already – Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 5, 2021 View link » <br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8426857/wilkinson-junior-public-school-online-covid-investigation/

