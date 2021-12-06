Effective snow warnings for parts of Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island





Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and separate weather statements for parts of Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island as temperatures continue to fall over the weekend. Between two and 10 inches is forecast for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound on Sunday night, turning to rain mixed with wet snow from noon Monday. Read more: Officials prepare roads, bridges, transit for possible downstream snow Inland Vancouver Island communities could see a heavier landfill between 15 and 20 centimeters by Monday afternoon as a strong frontal system runs through the region. A maximum of 15 centimeters is expected for the western, eastern and northern parts of the island, along with the section of the Malahat Highway between Goldstream and Mill Bay. The story goes down the ad From 2 to 20 centimeters of snowfall is expected to fall in different parts of BC between 5 and 6 December 2021.

“Be prepared to adjust your direction with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada on its website. “Prepare for rapid change and deteriorating travel conditions. “It can have a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.” Trends If Russia invades Ukraine, the return of the US could be over money

Ontario reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Read more: Road builders nearly as BC seeks offers to repair flooded highways Provincial government and municipalities are preparing for the weather. City of Vancouver says there is more than 100 vehicles and equipment units, hundreds of staff and 3,000 tons of salt ready to be deployed when needed. Main roads, bridges and bus lines will have priority, along with any roads adjacent to hospitals. She has also opened a heating station at the Powell Street Getaway Resource Center in Downtown Eastside, and published a list of shelters that there will be additional space between 5 and 6 December. The story goes down the ad Due to the extreme weather, a heating center with hot drinks and food is open on Powell Street Getaway from December 3-6. Additional accommodation space is also available:

Directions Youth Services Center

The tenth church

Cascade Church

Evelyne Saller Center

Langara YMCA

Details pic.twitter.com/yqXhpxqImd – Vancouver City (@CityofVancouver) December 3, 2021 TransLink said it had also activated its winter weather plan, which includes calling in additional staff to assist travelers. The transit agency is merging Millennium line trains into four-car configurations to increase capacity and deploy trucks to apply ice removal solutions to bus trolley lines. The crews are already brining roads in Surrey, BC, and the city is reminding residents to scratch their windshield and maintain extra distance between vehicles as roads become slippery. Read more: South Coast Snow this weekend: Here’s what you need to know On Friday, the UN Department of Transportation said it had mobilized contractors to apply ice removal brine and put plows on standby if needed. The story goes down the ad He said he was also preparing the “cable collar” system used to remove ice and snow from the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, the source of the so-called ice bombs, which have become an increasingly expensive ICBC obligation over the years. The last. With files by Simon Little © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

