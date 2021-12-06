Asia-Pacific wants to live with Covid. Concerns about the Omicron variant are threatening those reopening plans





After more than 20 months of tight border controls and restrictions on daily life, many countries in the region had previously begun to be released and live with Covid – months after their European and North American counterparts fully reopened.

But it only took a few days to change that.

Scientists in the United States say it will take at least two weeks to learn more about how the variant affects vaccine efficacy and Covid treatments. As public health experts await the data, governments across the Asia-Pacific region are not taking risks. Many are reacting quickly to concerns that the new Omicron variant could spread to their territories, even in countries with already strict border rules or high vaccination rates.

Experts say this is understandable. But, they say countries may need to adjust their expectations of what it looks like to live with Covid and improve vaccine parity as the virus becomes endemic. “Initially, we thought we were living in this black and white world in terms of the possibility of living with Covid or without it, but this choice will go away becoming endemic,” said Renu Singh, assistant professor of research in Hong Kong. University of Science and Technology, which works on public health policy during Covid-19. Some countries in Asia are delaying reopening In one of the strongest reactions to Omicron, Japan closed its borders to almost all non-citizens, including international students, business travelers and people visiting families. Japan initially asked all airlines to suspend bookings – potentially blocking Japanese citizens overseas – but later canceled the request following complaints. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese citizens and foreigners with re-entry permits are still allowed to re-enter Japan, although they will have to carry out mandatory government quarantines from certain countries. The new rules come just weeks after Japan showed signs of opening up, reducing the mandatory quarantine for vaccinated business travelers from 10 days to three and lifting a curfew on bars and restaurants in the capital, Tokyo. And Japan is not the only Asia-Pacific country to backtrack on plans to ease restrictions. Australia – which began reopening a month ago after more than a year of tight border controls – has delayed plans to allow international migrants and students into the country for two weeks due to Omicron’s concerns. It has also banned visitors from several South African countries. Moreover, some state governments are once again demanding that international and interstate travelers be quarantined. Even countries that relied on tourism and whose economies and people suffered badly after the tourism dollars were depleted are awaiting reopening plans. The Philippines, for example, temporarily suspended their plans to allow fully vaccinated international travelers to enter the country in response to Omicron. Dr. Jason Wang, a professor of pediatrics and health policy at Stanford University, said the reopening is a “dynamic process” that could require countries to adjust their policies quickly. “What the pandemic has taught us is to balance lives and livelihoods. It’s like the heart, we need both systole (contract) and diastole (relaxation) to keep the heart moving. Governments need to apply restrictions when cases grow rapidly. , but you can relax when the infection rate goes down, “Wang said. “The goal is to minimize the risk of infectious spread by allowing travel,” he said. “We now have much better tools to fight the pandemic. Stopping travel is a great weapon to be used temporarily, not in the long run.” Others wait and see One country without making major changes between Omicron’s brawl is China , likely due to the fact that its travel restrictions are already extremely tight with few foreigners being able to enter the country. Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease expert in Shanghai, said the new variant would not have “no major impact on China at this time”. seems to be taking a waiting and glance approach. Singapore , who was one of the first countries in Asia Pacific to announce a plan to live with Covid, alsoseems to be taking a waiting and glance approach. Although the city-state banned all travelers from seven South African countries, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has compared the situation in Singapore after Omicron with a game of snakes and ladders. “If Omicron is more contagious, more harmful and the vaccines do not work well against it, then we have stepped on the snake square and will go down, which will take us far back,” Ong said, adding that if Omicron is more infectious, but the symptoms are softer, city-state “will probably take a step forward in our transition to live with Covid-19”. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Dec. 1 that while border restrictions are Singapore’s first line of defense, the city-state could not rely on them alone, so it would focus on boosting vaccine boosters, among other measures. Thailand , which lifted long quarantines and reopened its borders for fully vaccinated international travelers from acceptable places on November 1, he also said he would not withdraw from reopening plans – despite also restricting travelers from some South African countries. “No one wants another border closure as it was really difficult for us to reopen the country,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. according to at the Bangkok Post. “Our economy is still suffering from the crisis, so there will be no more border sealing unless we are in a very critical situation.” What the future holds For now, public health expert Singh said the countries are in a “war fog” where there is a lot of uncertainty over the Omicron variant and they do not want to be caught by surprise if it avoids vaccines or causes serious illness. “In a pandemic, there will be uncertainty, but over-raising a variant to the point where you can get an economic shock you did not need is also dangerous. It is dangerous for the economy, it is dangerous for the people.” tha Singh. But on the other hand, lifting the ‘Freedom Day’ restrictions is “reckless,” said Jeremy Lim, an associate professor at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore (NUS). “In stages, progressive relaxation is the only way to go, following very closely vaccination rates and boosters, especially among at-risk populations, hospital capacity and the number of cases.” This is what South Korea is trying to balance. The country eased restrictions on November 1 with the aim of “recovering to normal life” – but the reopening coincided with an increase in Covid-19 cases and a record number of critical patients with Covid. On Friday, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said South Korea would tighten some of its virus control measures, including restricting rallies and forcing Covid tests and vaccines to enter restaurants and cafes. More than 83% of the population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 80.5% of the population is fully vaccinated. South Korean authorities also moved to detain passengers from eight South African countries. Kwon Joon-wook, director of the South Korean National Institutes of Health, told CNN the country was trying to further raise vaccine rates and work on booster vaccines, as well as a locally produced vaccine that would reduce the need for to rely on vaccine imports. But, he said, patents on mRNA vaccines were blocking progress in the use of domestically produced vaccines. The world can form immunity “together in a short time by delaying the vaccine patent period for a certain period of time and mass-produced vaccines in countries that are capable of producing to overcome the crisis,” Kwon said. That’s the friction, Singh said. “Border control is only one part,” she said. “If we really want to see an end to these bans and greater security, at least in terms of ups and downs, vaccines are key. And getting them for everyone is also important.” “How do we end this? How do we stop this conversation? I really think it has to do with vaccines. I really think it has to do with vaccine equality.”

Paula Hancocks and Gawon Bae from CNN in Seoul, Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Cheryl Ho and Lizzy Yee in Hong Kong contributed.

