Vancouver Island under snow warning with wet snow forecast for Vancouver Subway

More snow is on the way to Vancouver Island and the South Coast on Sunday and through Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.

A snow warning is in effect for all of Vancouver Island, including the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

“This system is moving from North Vancouver Island to South Vancouver Island,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Johnson Zhong. “Highways a little further inland … near the Campbell River can fall up to 20 inches of snow.”

He said most of Vancouver Island will receive five to 10 inches of snow in communities near the water and 10 to 15 inches inland.

A separate weather statement has also been issued for most of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast.

Two to five inches of snow mixed with rain is expected in Metro Vancouver, Zhong said, but residents on higher terrains like Coquitlam and North Shore could grow up to 10 inches by Monday morning.

About two to four inches of snow fell on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4 on the Burnaby campus of Simon Fraser University. (Bicram Rial / Delivered)

“This is not Arctic air. It’s a kind of cold sea mass, so it will be mostly wet snow and sometimes a mixture,” he said.

Challenging road conditions

With wet snow forecast for Monday morning, drivers are required to follow road conditions and check for updates on DriveBC before going to work.

“We do not expect large accumulations, but enough to make it somewhat more of a hassle for business travel,” said Darren Ell, general manager for MainroadLower Mainland Contracting.

He said the crews have placed salt brine on the road and are scheduled to start plowing after the snow starts to accumulate on Sunday evening for Monday.

“Once the snow starts to fall, we will have different plows and we will be ready to remove the snow, then we will switch to rock salt and crystal salt to make sure the roads are dry,” he said. .

Ell is reminding drivers to slow down and stay behind if they see a snowplow on the road.

“Stay at least six or seven long cars from a snowplow because there are chemicals coming out of the back,” Ell said. “Do not cross to the right. The snow is being pushed to the right and the trucks have large-winged plows that are difficult to see. So please stay away.”

Gathering of many vehicles on Sunday morning

Surrey Fire Department is urging people to move for icy conditions, especially on overpasses, after a collision with many vehicles Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene show about 10 vehicles, including a bus, collided in a chain reaction in the southern lane of King George Boulevard near the Colebrook Road overpass.

The Surrey Fire Department is reminding drivers to take into account road conditions, especially at overpasses, after a collision with multiple vehicles Sunday morning. (CBC)

“While the RCMP will conduct an investigation … we can not comment on the cause of the accident,” Assistant Chief of Fire Services at Surrey Ben Dirksentold CBC News. “There were no major injuries and I’m not sure if anyone was transported to the hospital.”

He reminded drivers to slow down and respect road conditions.

“Sometimes overpasses and bridges can be icy this time of year,” Dirksen said. “It’s probably a good reminder for people, when they drive, to take into account their road conditions and temperatures.”