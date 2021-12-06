News about LED manufacturing career fair, bootcamp coding, LSU global engagement strategy | business

GNO Inc. launches the STEM initiative

Greater New Orleans Inc. has launched the New Orleans Metropolitan Area STEM Center as one of Louisiana STEM Network Regional Centers.

Louisiana Board of Regents The LaSTEM Advisory Board established nine regional STEM network centers, which function as a system of STEM governing entities positioned throughout Louisiana to improve access to STEM education, participation, and advancement. This includes closing the gap of opportunities for the subjugated and underrepresented population to engage in Louisiana’s STEM workforce.

The initiative will work closely with stakeholders across the region to develop programming that is innovative, collaborative and industry-driven to grow the various STEM talent pipelines.

The initiative brings together a network of partners from higher education, non-profit organizations, economic and labor development and pre-K-12. GNO Inc. hired an STEM director, Daphine Barnes, to oversee GNOrocs and assist with programming development and dissemination.

LSU is committed to the first global engagement strategy

LSU is one of 13 colleges and universities participating in the American Council’s 19th group on the Internationalization of Education Laboratory, which was created to provide personalized guidance and knowledge to help institutions achieve their internationalization goals. .

As a leader in the higher education strategy, the council has supported more than 170 colleges and universities in their pursuit of global engagement since 2002.

Over the next 14 months, the team and steering committees of the ACE Internationalization Lab of LSUs will work towards developing a strategic and tactical plan to present to the president and provoke for implementation by December 2022. To achieve this goal, these subcommittees will work in collaboration with the faculty, staff and students from different sectors of the university. LSU will receive guidance from an appointed council advisor, who will assist in the internationalization planning process.

LSU is a leading university and international activity is not new to our institution. This laboratory process of internationalization will give us the opportunity to think collectively about what has happened here in terms of global engagement and what can happen on an institutional scale. I’m excited to work with colleagues from across the university as we strive to unleash our potential as a leader on the world stage, said Samba Dieng, senior LSU internationalization official and Executive Director of International Programs.

Operation Spark was set to launch the coding bootcamp

Operation Spark, a nonprofit technology camp, is offering free two-week entry to the coding class every month.

Preparatory program classes will begin on Monday and January 3rd. Candidates must attend a virtual information session at Operationspark.org/info-session.

“Preparation is the first phase of Operation Spark’s 6-month intensive learning workforce program for a high-paying, high-tech job. It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at software programming. without a full-time or financial commitment, “said John Fraboni, founder of Operation Spark. Through our partnership with Employ BR, qualified East Baton Rouge residents can continue to Bootcamp with the help of a WIOA grant. also financial assistance to assist eligible applicants with living expenses.

The minimum technology requirements for participating in the Info Session and Prep program are a laptop, desktop or Chromebook and a stable internet connection.

Acadian launches second accelerated EMT program

The Acadian Ambulance and the EMS National Academy are embarking on the second round of accelerated classes of emergency medical technicians throughout southern Louisiana.

The program will select interested persons to obtain their EMT certification and pay them while they are in training. Upon successful completion, they will subsequently serve as the EMT.

Compared to the traditional EMT program, which takes four months to complete, the accelerated program is a seven-week course. Admission to the program is competitive. Acadian will cover course fees and costs. While in school, the student will earn $ 11 per hour.

The last day to apply for the program is December 23rd and courses will start on January 10th. The lesson will be held in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma.

To learn about the program or to apply, visit Nationalemsacademy.com/programs/medic-training/.

Metal Shark delivers ships to Mississippi pilots

Shipbuilder Metal Shark has donated a 55-foot welded aluminum pilot boat to the Pascagoula Bar Pilots Association in Mississippi.

The second Metal Shark pilot boat to join the Pascagoula Pilots fleet, Singing River Island represents the latest evolution in Louisiana-based builders growing the Defiant-class pilot boat line. It was designed by Metal Sharks’s in-house engineering team and built on Franklin’s shipyard.

LED will hold the production career fair on Wednesday

LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect jobseekers with production opportunities in Louisiana from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Eleven companies will participate:

1.4 GROUP (Skyfall Biologicals, LLC) in Ascension Parish

AFCO in Alexandria

Houma Bollinger Shipyard in Houma

Canfor Southern Pine at DeRidder

Conclusions of the castle on Lake Charles

Hubigs Pies in New Orleans

KME Ferrara in Holden

SafeSource Direct on Lafayette

Southland Steel in Amite and Greenburg

Syrah Technologies in Vidalia

Vidalia Mills in Vidalia

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to explore the virtual booths of employers, research companies and see the opportunities that are most suitable for them. Subscribers can also participate in one-on-one, text-based conversations with company representatives. To register, visit Cheeky registration page.