Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years in prisonExBulletin

BANGKOK A special court in the Myanmar capital has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of inciting and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.

The sentence was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate has been being prosecuted since the military took power on February 1, preventing her National League for Democracy party from starting a second five-year term. .

The incitement case included statements posted on her party’s Facebook page after she and other party leaders had already been arrested by the military, while the coronavirus charge included a campaign appearance ahead of last November’s elections, which the party its won by an overwhelming majority.

The military, whose allied party lost many seats in the election, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers found no major irregularities.

The court ruling was followed by a legal official who insisted anonymously for fear of being punished by the authorities. Suu Kyi’s trials are closed to the media and spectators, and her lawyers, who had been the sole source of information on the proceedings, were given verbal orders in October, barring them from providing information.

The cases against Suu Kyi are widely seen as fabricated to discredit him and prevent him from running in the next election. The constitution prohibits any person sent to prison after being convicted of a crime of holding high office or becoming a lawmaker.

Opposition to military rule remains strong for 10 months after the military takes power, and the decision could spark further tensions.

On Sunday there were protest marches against the military government and calling for the release of Suu Kyi and other arrested members of her government. An army truck was deliberately speeded into a march by about 30 youths in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and at least three of the protesters may have been killed, according to unconfirmed reports.

Decisions in Suu Kyi’s first two cases of inciting the spread of false or misleading information that could disturb public order and violating the Natural Disaster Management Act for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions were presumed to be last Tuesday. However, the court postponed its decision without any explanation. At the same time, she agreed to allow testimony this week of a separate coronavirus charge from an additional defense witness who had previously been unable to attend court due to ill health.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers strongly demanded that the incitement charges be dropped. Prosecution evidence consisted of statements posted on a Facebook page of Suu Kyi’s party. Defense attorneys argued that Suu Kyi and a co-defendant, former President Win Myint, could not be held responsible for statements criticizing the seizure of power and suggested in broad terms that he resist because they were already in custody.

Former Naypyitaw Mayor Myo Aung was another defendant in the indictment, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine. Win Myint was sentenced to a total of four years and Myo Aung to two years.

The takeover in February was greeted by non-violent nationwide demonstrations, which security forces suppressed with deadly force. They have killed about 1,300 civilians, according to a detailed report compiled by the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners.

With severe restrictions on non-violent protests, armed resistance has grown in towns and villages, to the point that UN experts have warned that the country is slipping into civil war.

The military took Suu Kyi into custody on the day she came to power and she has not been seen in public since, although she has appeared in court in some of her trials.

The trial for Suu Kyi’s second charge of violating coronavirus restrictions is scheduled for December 14. The maximum sentence for each charge is three years imprisonment and a fine.

Other cases against Suu Kyi now being tried cover the import and alleged unregistered use of radios by its security guards; violation of the Official Secrets Act, in which jailed Australian economist Sean Turnell is co-defendant; and four separate allegations of corruption covering alleged bribery and abuse of office to obtain favorable terms for property transactions. Each of the corruption charges carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine.

A trial on a fifth charge of corruption has not yet begun, and state media last week reported that a sixth charge has also been filed against Suu Kyi.

The latest indictment accuses him and Win Myint of corruption in issuing permits to rent and buy a helicopter.

In mid-November, the army-appointed election commission announced it intended to prosecute Suu Kyi and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in the last election, which could result in the dissolution of its party.

The military has said it has seized power over widespread electoral fraud, a claim that independent election observers say has no evidence.