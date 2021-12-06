International
The aftermath of the Indonesian volcanic eruption captured in 8 shocking photos
LUMAJANG, Indonesia Rescue crews were sifting through burning debris and dense mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on the island of Java erupted in rage, killing at least 14 people with gas and ash.
Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province threw thick columns of ash more than 40,000 meters into the sky in a sudden eruption on Saturday caused by heavy rains. Nearby villages and towns were covered with mulch and some villages were buried under tons of clay by volcanic debris.
Authorities warned thousands fleeing the eruption of volcanoes not to return during the dormant Sundays. But some were desperate to control the livestock and possessions left behind. In some areas, everything from the thinnest branch of the tree to the armchairs and chairs inside the houses was filled with ashes.
There is no life there … trees, farms, houses have been burned, everything is covered with heavy gray ash, said Haryadi Purnomo of the East Java search and rescue agency. He said some other areas were virtually untouched.
Search-and-rescue efforts were temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon for fear that hot ash and debris could fall from the crater due to heavy rains. On Saturday, a mud stream destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and the neighboring Malang district, as well as a smaller bridge.
The eruption relieved the pressure that was building up under a lava cube placed in the crater. But experts warned that the dome could collapse even further, causing an avalanche of gas and debris trapped beneath it.
A storm and rainy day, which eroded and partially collapsed the dome at the top of Semer 3,676 meters (12,060 feet), caused the eruption, said Eko Budi Lelono, who runs the geological study center.
Semeru, stratovolcano in the shape of a cone, is also known as Mahameru, which means Great Mountain in Sanskrit. It has exploded many times over the last 200 years. However, as with other volcanoes, it is one of 129 volcanoes under observation in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, with more than 62,000 people calling it the fertile slopes of Sumerus. It last exploded in January, with no casualties.
Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped lines. Currently 54% of the country’s population lives in Java, the country’s most densely populated area.
Officials said earlier that they had hoped they could avoid the victims by closely monitoring the volcano.
A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Abdul Muhari, said 56 people had been hospitalized, mostly with burns. He said rescue teams were still searching for nine residents of Curah Kobokan village.
More than 1,300 villagers were sheltered in makeshift emergency shelters after Saturday’s powerful blast, but many others resisted official warnings and chose to stay in their homes, saying they had to take care of their livestock and protect property. their, said Purnomo.
We do everything we can to evacuate them by preparing trucks and motorcycles for them to leave at any time, he said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he instructed his cabinet ministers and disaster and army officials to coordinate the response. The government pledged to relocate residents from the worst-hit villages to safer places in the next six months and provide 500,000 rupees ($ 34.50) a month in compensation for each family while waiting for new homes.
Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped lines.
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/environment/2021/12/aftermath-of-indonesian-volcanic-eruption-captured-in-8-staggering-photos.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]