The aftermath of the Indonesian volcanic eruption captured in 8 shocking photos

LUMAJANG, Indonesia Rescue crews were sifting through burning debris and dense mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on the island of Java erupted in rage, killing at least 14 people with gas and ash.

Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province threw thick columns of ash more than 40,000 meters into the sky in a sudden eruption on Saturday caused by heavy rains. Nearby villages and towns were covered with mulch and some villages were buried under tons of clay by volcanic debris.

The remains of a bridge are seen on a slope, destroyed by lava flowing from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Authorities warned thousands fleeing the eruption of volcanoes not to return during the dormant Sundays. But some were desperate to control the livestock and possessions left behind. In some areas, everything from the thinnest branch of the tree to the armchairs and chairs inside the houses was filled with ashes.

There is no life there … trees, farms, houses have been burned, everything is covered with heavy gray ash, said Haryadi Purnomo of the East Java search and rescue agency. He said some other areas were virtually untouched.

Search-and-rescue efforts were temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon for fear that hot ash and debris could fall from the crater due to heavy rains. On Saturday, a mud stream destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and the neighboring Malang district, as well as a smaller bridge.

The eruption relieved the pressure that was building up under a lava cube placed in the crater. But experts warned that the dome could collapse even further, causing an avalanche of gas and debris trapped beneath it.

A storm and rainy day, which eroded and partially collapsed the dome at the top of Semer 3,676 meters (12,060 feet), caused the eruption, said Eko Budi Lelono, who runs the geological study center.

Villagers watch the broken bridge destroyed by lava flow after the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Villagers inspect damage to their home in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Semeru, stratovolcano in the shape of a cone, is also known as Mahameru, which means Great Mountain in Sanskrit. It has exploded many times over the last 200 years. However, as with other volcanoes, it is one of 129 volcanoes under observation in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, with more than 62,000 people calling it the fertile slopes of Sumerus. It last exploded in January, with no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped lines. Currently 54% of the country’s population lives in Java, the country’s most densely populated area.

Officials said earlier that they had hoped they could avoid the victims by closely monitoring the volcano.

Indonesian rescuers and villagers evacuate a victim in a car in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Abdul Muhari, said 56 people had been hospitalized, mostly with burns. He said rescue teams were still searching for nine residents of Curah Kobokan village.

More than 1,300 villagers were sheltered in makeshift emergency shelters after Saturday’s powerful blast, but many others resisted official warnings and chose to stay in their homes, saying they had to take care of their livestock and protect property. their, said Purnomo.

A man inspects a truck buried in ash after the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

We do everything we can to evacuate them by preparing trucks and motorcycles for them to leave at any time, he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he instructed his cabinet ministers and disaster and army officials to coordinate the response. The government pledged to relocate residents from the worst-hit villages to safer places in the next six months and provide 500,000 rupees ($ 34.50) a month in compensation for each family while waiting for new homes.

A rescuer walks in an area hit by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

