The former president and former mayor of Myanmar have been convicted





Myanmar court that sentenced Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to four years on Monday also sentenced two old allies, including ousted Myanmar president U Win Myint. Mr Win Myint and Mr Myo Aung, the ousted mayor of the capital, Naypyidaw, were both found guilty along with Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi for two letters sent by the National League for Democracy after the coup, urging the international community. not to recognize the regime and to outlaw all the laws issued by the junta. Mr Win Myint, who was also convicted of violating Covid-19 protocols, was sentenced to four years in prison. Mr Myo Aung, who was convicted only on the charge of incitement, was sentenced to two years. The defense argued that none of the defendants could be held guilty of the letters as all three were in custody at the time the letters were sent.

Mr Win Myint, 70, took over the presidency in 2018 after being elected by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, who is constitutionally barred from holding that post. He testified during the trial that after his arrest, two army officers demanded that he resign due to his poor health condition and warned him that the refusal would cause trouble. He said he told them he’d better die. Like Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, he was also accused of violating Covid regulations by standing outside with a face mask and face shield while shaking supporters passing by vehicles. He denied having violated any health rules. Based on a complaint filed by the regime to the police, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi and Mr. Win Myint is expected to face a corruption charge alleging they profited from the purchase and lease of a helicopter by the government. Both are also among the 16 leaders of the National League for Democracy, who will face charges of electoral fraud filed by the Myanmar election commission.

Mr. Myo Aung, a 70-year-old doctor who was appointed mayor in 2016 by former President Htin Kyaw, lived next door to Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw. When she saw military vehicles outside her home on the morning of the coup, he went to check on her and was arrested. He is also a co-defendant with Mrs. Aung San Suu Kyi in her ongoing corruption trial. He is accused of giving permission to build on land in the capital in exchange for money that was later given to candidates of the National League for Democracy, state media reported. He denies the charge.

