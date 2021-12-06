Travel apartheid: Nigeria condemns England red list Covid | Coronavirus

Niger inclusion in the red list of England as cases of the Omicron Covid variant were related to travel from the country was condemned as travel apartheid.

People arriving in the UK from Nigeria must spend 10 days on hotel quarantine at a cost of 2,285 and have two negative PCR test results, as part of the measures that took effect from 04:00 Monday.

The Department of Health said 21 cases of Omicron in England were found to be related to travel from Nigeria. There are 134 cases reported in the UK.

Nigerian High Commissioner to London Sarafa Tunji Isola said he agreed with UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, who criticized the measures imposed by various countries against African nations as travel apartheid.

Isola told BBC Radio 4s Today: The reaction in Nigeria is that of travel apartheid. Because Nigeria is actually in line with the UN Secretary General’s stance that the travel ban is apartheid, in the sense that we are not dealing with an endemic situation, we are dealing with a pandemic situation and what is expected to be a global, non-selective approach. .

He added: [Omicron] is classified as a mild variant without hospitalization, without death. So the issue is quite different from the Delta variant. I mean, the position has to be taken based on scientific and empirical evidence. It is not a kind of panic situation. We must have the facts.

UK Police Minister Kit Malthouse said the phrase apartheid travel was a very unfortunate language.

We understand the difficulties created by these travel restrictions, but we are trying to buy some time so that our scientists in Porton Down can work with the virus and assess how difficult it will be for us to cope as place. he said today.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, said Labor supported the move because there was a need to stop having too many new Omicron cases to slow its spread. So it happened in the first wave, it’s also what happened in the Delta wave, she said.

Dozens of countries have imposed comprehensive travel restrictions on African nations, some of which have yet to reveal any case of variant. It has rekindled the debate over the effectiveness of border closures and the measures have faced outrage and claims from sacrificial regions when South Africa raised the alarm for the new option.

Guterres said bans that isolate certain countries or regions are not only deeply unfair and punitive, but ineffective. He added: We have the instruments to have a safe journey. Let’s use those instruments to avoid this kind of, let me say, travel apartheid, which I think is unacceptable.

His comments echoed those of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, who said last week that he was deeply concerned that South African countries were being penalized by others for doing the right thing and was calls on countries to take rational and proportionate measures. risk reduction measures in accordance with international health regulations.

The WHO technical director for Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said the travel bans had limited the ability of South African researchers to send samples of the virus abroad. “We do not want to see countries being penalized for sharing information because that is how the WHO and our partners make assessments and give advice,” she said.

Leaders of African countries have also condemned the bans as unfair. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the measures were deeply disappointing, adding: “The travel ban is not informed by science. Nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant. The only thing the travel ban will do is further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond and also recover from the pandemic.

President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, wrote on Facebook: Covid measures should be based on science, not Afrophobia.