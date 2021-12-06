Spike in the case of the Omicron variant puts Europe at an advantage





LONDON Confirmed cases of the Omicron variant rose in Britain and Denmark on Sunday, supporting scientists’ fears that it has already spread more widely despite travel bans and raising concerns about new roadblocks ahead of the holidays. The coronavirus variant has been found in at least 45 countries worldwide, with the United States and most of Europe reporting a number of new cases in recent days. On Sunday, the British health insurance agency confirmed that it had now detected 246 cases of the variant almost double the total number of cases reported on Friday. In Denmark, local health authorities confirmed that there were 183 known cases of the variant, more than three times the total number of suspected cases reported on Friday, and called the figures disturbing. The numbers are somewhat distorted because both countries are widely seen as leaders in genomic ranking and testing, so they are finding the variant in part because they are looking for it so carefully. And in Britain, scientists are concentrating most of their genomic sequence on international travelers and on the contacts of those already infected with the Omicron variant, two groups most likely to be exposed.

However, reports make it clear that the number of Omicron cases is growing rapidly. What this might mean for public health remains less clear. Many questions remain about the variant, including exactly how transmissible it is, how well the vaccines will withstand it, and how likely it is to cause serious illness. We would see a lot of big numbers in the coming weeks in countries around the world, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. And this should not be a surprise. This virus is acting as a highly contagious respiratory virus.

Part of the increase can be explained by the new laser focus of public health officials on the variant, which early evidence suggests could spread faster than the Delta variant which has been the more dominant version of the virus.

Once you find someone who is infected, said Dr. Osterholm, and start looking at their contacts or the environment where they are, you will simply find much more. Dr. Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said the known number of Omicron cases was so small at the time that it was difficult to know how much to make from the increases in Britain. and Denmark. Several hundred cases are still a small fraction of the estimated 44,000 new coronavirus cases the average Britain experiences each day, he said. I think the question people want to know is whether Omicron will cross the Delta and that is a possibility, he said. For now, said Dr. Hotez, there is not enough data to conclude this. If by the end of next week Omicron represents even 10 percent of Delta cases, then I will be more concerned, he said. But even before the discovery of the new variant, some public health experts were raising the alarm that travel restrictions in much of Europe, some of them set to oppose Omicron, were still not enough to stem the growing number of cases. coronaviruses that were already being taken. place. Some complained about what they said was the cost to nations of taking care of themselves, criticizing the failure to restore restrictions such as wearing masks and social distancing, and reminding people to isolate themselves if they are exposed to virusit.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and former member of the British government’s scientific advisory body, wrote in The Observer that the rise of the Omicron was a signal that the amazing progress made since the beginning of the pandemic is being wasted. The richest nations, he argued, had a closed focus and were drowsy thinking the worst of the pandemic was behind us.

This variant reminds us all that we remain closer to the beginning of the pandemic than the last, he said. Updated December 6, 2021, time 10:09 ET In parts of the United States, health officials have also seen a steady increase in the number of Omicron cases. The variant has been discovered in at least 16 states: California, Colorado, CONNECTICUT, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington AND Wisconsin. Even some Americans are getting more nervous. We were paying more attention to it, which we probably did not have for a while, said Rory Bakke, who lives in Marin County, California. This increased our attention to symptom reports and how contagious science reports are. Mrs. Bakke expressed disappointment at the latest threat. I feel like everyone had followed the instructions, we would not be in this situation, she said. So this is depressing. The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in late November. On Saturday, Zambia became the last African country along with South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria and Ghana to report cases. Since its inception, a number of travel restrictions have been imposed in an effort to slow its spread, including in the United States and Europe.

However, some European governments have been reluctant to impose new comprehensive domestic restrictions ahead of a long-awaited period of travel and large gatherings, especially given the stalemate in much of Europe last winter. Many have chosen to focus on restricting outbound travel or seeking more testing for travelers.

But some fear travel restrictions are a case too little too late. I think it might be a case of closing the stable door after the horse is closed, Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh advising the government, told the BBC. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 Covid Bidens winter plan. As Omicron arrived in the U.S., President Biden announced a new pandemic strategy that includes hundreds of family-focused vaccination sites, booster injections for all adults, new testing requirements for international travelers, and reimbursement of insurance for home tests. He said it was too late to make a material change in the Omicron wave flow. So far, the British government has told the public to proceed as usual with their holiday plans, though it has urged people to take reinforcing measures. Dominic Raab, Britain’s deputy prime minister, called it the safest defense in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. Our message is this: Enjoy Christmas this year, he said. Vaccine spreaders were able to do this.

Henrik Ullum, head of Denmark’s public health agency, said he now expects the variant to spread locally, given that 183 people have already tested positive.

There are now persistent chains of infection, he said in a statement, where the Omicron variant is seen among people who have not traveled or have had contact with travelers. European countries have taken steps to curb social contacts in recent days amid a general increase in cases. Belgium is demanding that people work from home and ordered the closure of schools a week ago for Christmas; Italy banned unvaccinated persons from certain leisure activities; and Ireland has closed nightclubs and restricted gatherings.

Germany has banned the unvaccinated from most of public life. And in an indication of the severity of the situation, the German government, which had been reluctant to impose government mandates over the pandemic because of the country’s authoritarian history, has plans to make vaccination mandatory next year. Some countries have already seen a push towards restrictions. In Austria, tens of thousands marched in protest on Saturday for the second weekend in a row over the government’s decision to impose a new tough blockade and its plans for a vaccine mandate. Experts had repeatedly warned that not enough had been done to combat the Delta variant across Europe. This week, they repeated those warnings and calls for action.

Michael Ryan, head of the emergency program at the World Health Organization, speaking at a news conference last week, said European countries should have taken more precautions this fall to protect their populations. We will have to be a little patient to understand the implications of the Omicron variant, he said, but of course now we are dealing with a crisis. And this crisis is in Europe and is being fueled by the Delta variant. Now, he said, is the time for all of us to commit to controlling the pandemic of multiple strains or multiple variants of the same virus. Emily Anthes contributed to reporting from New York, Thomas Erdbrink from Amsterdam, Jasmina Nielsen from Copenhagen and Holly Secon from California.

