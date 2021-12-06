Two students at the Polytechnique Montral reflect on how tragedy shaped their paths

At the age of 23, engineering student AsmaeDanouj is the same age as four of the 14 young girls who were killed in a violent act fueled by anti-feminist beliefs at the Kole Polytechnique in Montreal on December 6, 1989.

Currently enrolled in the same school 32 years after the brutal, targeted mass shootings, Danouj understands the importance of being able to pursue a dream that was once stripped of other women in its correct position.

“In my studies, I just realized how privileged I was,” a fourth-year student who is studying biomedical engineering at the school now known as the Polytechnique Montral told CBC Montreal. dawn.

As Quebecer residents plan moments of silence and solemn ceremonies to mark the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, Danouj sees the day as a statement of resilience from women engineers who are bearing the legacy of victims.

“[It shows that] no matter what, or no matter who is in our way, we will take the place we are entitled to. “And it’s like fuel, we will not stop,” she said.

For Justine Petrucci, a 25-year-old master student in civil engineering in her sixth year at the Polytechnique, December 6 is a day to remember pioneering women in engineering, whom she appreciates for creating a space for her.

“It allows me to remember all the women who came before me and the way they did,” she said.

“And because of that, I feel like … now it’s up to me to keep going for those who will come after me.”

“Women still have to fight for their countries”

The president of the Polytechnique student association, Danouj, says the school places a strong emphasis on equality.

“I think it is this community that gives so much importance to the place of women in engineering,” she said. “It’s so strong here, like between these walls, everyone ‘s talking about [equality.]”

But she notes that there is still much work to be done to combat the unfair treatment of women in male-dominated industry consistently.

“I can not deny the fact that it is a war, no matter what, no matter how far we have come in the industry, women still have to fight for their countries,” she said.

“As a woman, you still have to make that extra effort to make your country known, to make your value known, so that other students understand that you are here because of your abilities.”

In what has become an annual tradition, 14 rays of light will illuminate the Montreal sky on Mount Royal to pay homage to the women killed at Cole Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

In the face of these ongoing setbacks, Petrucci points to an unofficial number of 18 women killed in a string of murders targeting women in Quebec since early 2021, which she says increases the weight of the tragedy anniversary this year.

“Some of us are wondering if the tragedy that happened at the Polytechnique could happen again, just because there is that concern in our community,” she said.

However, she says the topic of sexism and misogyny are topics much more widely discussed these days among her male colleagues and they are “sensitive to our vocations and the challenges women experience in the engineering world”.

Danouj says conversations are a start, but women should also start taking up the space they deserve in the industry, something she would like to know years ago.

“I remember myself in the first year … I never had faith, but as if the country is there,” she said.

“What I would say to other women is accept it; you have the right to do it.”

Inspiration of the next generation of girls

Petrucci says sheusesher positions itself as an engineering student in higher education to inspire and encourage young girls as a way to turn the tide in the industry.

She is the student ambassador for GniElles, a program offered at the Polytechnique that aims to encourage the next generation of young girls to enter the fields of science or engineering while demystifying career opportunities.

“We also give scholarships… we do some conferences. And so the girls can ask me their questions about how the achievement was [to be]a woman in engineering, why I chose to do my engineering studies … It all has to do with sharing my experience and getting women to be more represented. “

The program offers a variety of different initiatives for girls ages 12 to 20 and contributes to the Canada Engineers 30 out of 30 initiative, which aims to have at least 30 percent of women among newly licensed engineers by 2030.

When asked to explain what it’s like to be a woman in engineering in 2021, Petrucci said that, thanks to pioneering women in the field before her time, she does not have to do that.

“At the Polytechnic, at school in general … I did not feel so different[from]”My male colleagues,” she said.

“The goal is for us to stop thinking about this question and for women to be just part of the engineering world.”