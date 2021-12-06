Statement by the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Secretary on the National Day of Remembrance and Action against Violence against Women





Prime Minister John Horgan and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality, issued the following statement marking the National Day of Remembrance and Action against Violence Against Women: “Every year in Canada, we mark National Day of Remembrance and Action against Violence against Women. On this day, we remember the 14 women who were killed at the École Polytechnique in Montreal on December 6, 1989. “Fourteen stolen lives – women killed by hatred. “This horrific act of murder and misogyny happened more than 30 years ago. Even today, many people still remember the moment when they heard about the nightmare that was unfolding at the Ecole Polytechnique. The pain and memories remain, as do the dangers of sexist attitudes, beliefs, and prejudices, which too often have life-threatening consequences. “Year after year, we come together to honor these 14 women who stole their lives. They were deprived of the opportunity to graduate, to build a career, to grow old alongside family and friends. “And as we grieve their loss every year, gender-based violence remains a horrific reality that many women face. “The damage caused by gender-based violence – whether committed decades ago or today – is clear. Indigenous women and girls, people of color, trans people and others in the 2SLGBTQ + community, people with disabilities and sex workers are at even greater risk of being targeted. “Everyone has the right to feel safe at home, at school, at work and in their community. Gender-based violence must end. “We are taking steps to make our province safer for everyone. We are building hundreds of homes where women and children who escape violence have a safe place to recover and rebuild their lives. New funding for emergency sexual assault services will also support survivors. “We are making British Colombian services dependent on gender and anti-racism. And we are committed to building an affordable, inclusive and quality childcare system that will create more opportunities for women’s economic independence and benefit families for generations to come. “And yet, we still have more to do to ensure that everyone in our province has the opportunity for security, success, health and connection in BC. “We are also working on an action plan to help end gender-based violence in BC. This plan will recognize links to other key government actions, including new service standards, better training for people who work in the justice system and more stable, secure. funding for sexual assault centers. “We are constantly reminded of the need to focus the most marginalized on our plan to tackle gender-based violence. Lives depend on our actions. “But we need help from all British Colombians. Inaction is not an option. We must continue to support and care for people experiencing gender-based violence. “Take care of each other, talk and be there when those around us need help. “We remember the 14 women who were killed on December 6, 1989: Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Leclare, Maryse Anney. Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte. For a French translation: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25880#translations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021PREM0086-002317 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

