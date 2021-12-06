The gap between men and women in work and wages is costing us all – Institute for Fiscal Studies

It seems like progress. Slow, for sure, but still progressing. Twenty-five years ago, women’s hourly earnings were on average about 24 percent lower than men’s. This gap has dropped to 19 percent. If you look at the average total income, which takes into account the fact that women are less likely to work and that if they work they work on average fewer hours, then the gap in total income has dropped from over 50 percent to 40. percent. These are still big gaps, but progress seems tangible. both employment and wage differences have narrowed.

Yet even this poor progress has stalled. of The hourly wage gap has barely shifted in the last 15 years. Moreover, practically all the progress that has been made is related to the great steps that women have taken in achieving men, and then surpassing them, in terms of their educational achievements.

These gaps in wages and employment remain despite the fact that women are now much more likely than men to graduate. The lack of progress in hourly wages since the mid-2000s has occurred despite those educational benefits. If women had not become more educated than men, we could very well look at the wage and employment gaps that barely changed in the last quarter century.

This is one of the deeply disappointing findings of the work being published today by my colleagues at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, co-authored at the London School of Economics, as part of our review of inequalities led by Angus Deaton, Nobel Prize winner.

The study also reveals that there has been a major social shift in where the worst inequality lies when it comes to hourly wages. Once upon a time, pay gaps per hour were more pronounced for less educated women, those whose higher qualifications were GCSE or below. With the help of the national living wage, these underpaid women have closed the gap in their male equivalents. It may not have been thought of as such, but perhaps the most successful policy to help bridge at least one gap between men and women has been to introduce and continuously increase the minimum wage.

Less educated women are much less likely to be at work at all. Among those at work, however, it is now women with higher education who suffer the greatest hourly pay penalty. Women are absent at the top of income distribution. Nine out of ten in the top (0.1 percent high) are men. A woman 90 percent of the increase in the distribution of female income earns almost the same as a man 75 percent of the distribution of men.

Why are these gaps so persistent? The law on equal pay is 50 years old. There has been an awareness of these inequalities for a long time, often with considerable political and media focus and a genuine significant public investment in childcare delivery.

Much of the gap has to do with children. Before the birth of a child, women are just as likely as men to be at work and earn only a modest amount less, on average. This changes when children come. Many give up work altogether, many others start working part-time or move to work closer to home. This causes an immediate drop in income compared to men, but also a slow burn as they fall more and more behind in terms of hourly wages. This slow burn has become more important as more and more women have started graduate jobs with high profit potential but have lost the income growth that tends to come to those types of jobs in their thirties and forties . There is much less on the way to wage advancement at this stage of life for both men and women with lower levels of education.

All of this does not happen simply because women tend to earn less before childbirth and so couples earn rational economic decision for the woman to focus on child care and for the husband to focus on profit. Even when a woman in a couple earns more than the man before giving birth, it is much more likely that she will be the one who will give up work or move to part-time work. Social attitudes and norms shape individual preferences and these are contagious over time.

Attitudes are closely related to results. An interesting cross-country study showed a very close link between people’s views on the proper role of women and income penalty for having children. The more people thought that women with young children should stay at home, the less mothers earned.

Where there is hope for progress is that there seems to be a ring of reaction from politics to attitudes. In countries where the policy environment is more supportive of the mother’s work, such as those in Scandinavia, the idea that mothers should stay home to care for their young children has little support. And attitudes change with experience. West German mothers in closer contact with mothers from East Germany, for whom the maternal employment rate was much higher than in the West, adjusted their work patterns to almost completely reflect those of their younger peers .

After all this time, it is easy to begin to believe that these gender differences are fixed. They do not have to be. A set of policies that consistently support a more equitable division of responsibilities between parents, or major policy reforms that challenge gender roles, can help create a change in attitudes that leads to permanent change of norms.

Despite any weight we can put on gender inequalities, there are huge economic costs associated with the status quo. Even expensive policies have the potential to pay for themselves if they successfully ensure that women and men’s talents are used in their most productive use, whether in the job market or at home.

This article was first published in recently and has been reproduced here with good permission.