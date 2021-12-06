Box of facts: The future government of Germany: possible formation





BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Germany’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) are close to a coalition deal as they prepare to take over Europe’s largest economy. the next four years. As the main candidate for the SPD, which narrowly came out first in the September election, Olaf Scholz is on track to become chancellor, replacing the conservative Angela Merkel. Read more Here are some stories about Germany’s new leader, as well as an overview of who will fill the various ministerial posts. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Chancellor: Olaf Scholz (SPD) The 63-year-old former mayor of the northern port city of Hamburg served as finance minister under outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of the “grand coalition” between the SPD and its Conservatives. He created a multi-billion euro rescue package for the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. He has said his first trip abroad as chancellor would be to France, a sign of the importance of a functioning Franco-German alliance for reforming the eurozone and strengthening the European Union. Deputy Chancellor and Minister for Economy, Climate Protection, Digital Transformation and Energy Transition: Robert Habeck (The Greens) The ecological party co-leader, 52, is expected to lead a reinforced ministry that has overseen both the distribution of financial lines to businesses affected by the blockade and the implementation of a large-scale development plan for green hydrogen. In the future, it will also have responsibilities for climate issues that are the reason for the existence of the Greens. Finance: Christian Lindner (FDP) The 42-year-old Liberal FDP leader is expected to become finance minister. He has said he will maintain strict restrictions on new public borrowing and will not raise taxes to fund ambitious investments to remove the economy from fossil fuels and upgrade Germany’s infrastructure for the digital age. His support for austerity measures and tight budget rules in the eurozone could put him on a collision course with counterparts in southern EU countries such as Italy and Spain. Foreign Affairs: Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) Baerbock, 40, is expected to become Germany’s first female foreign minister. The Greens’ co-leader will have to balance her party’s demands for a tougher line on Russia and China on human rights with Scholz’s potential preference not to risk a confrontation with the two countries on issues such as Taiwan and Ukraine. Defense: Christine Lambrecht (SPD) Lambrecht, 56, who is currently serving as justice minister, will become the third woman in a row to become defense minister after incumbent Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and current European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Lambrecht, who has been outspoken against right-wing extremism, would be in charge of the German army, which has been plagued by a series of reports in recent years of radical elements within its ranks. Health: Karl Lauterbach (SPD) The 58-year-old trained doctor, who has been an outspoken supporter of tougher coronavirus restrictions throughout the pandemic, will become the next health minister. Lauterbach, who studied epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health, has advocated for mandatory vaccinations, stricter restrictions on the unvaccinated and the closure of all bars and clubs until the end of the fourth wave of infections. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Compiled by the Berlin editorial office; edited by Timothy Heritage and Jason Neely Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/germanys-next-government-likely-line-up-2021-12-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos